KSE-100 Index ends at 44,366.74 points as bears grip PSX

US dollar again touch highest-ever mark at Rs170.48 against rupee

SAMAA | - Posted: Sep 29, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Posted: Sep 29, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago

Bearish trend prevailed over the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Wednesday and KSE-100 Index declined by 908.19 points to end the day at 44,366.74 points, below the 45,000 threshold. In the inter-bank market, dollar again touched the highest-ever mark -- Rs170.48 – against Pakistani rupee. On the third day of the trading week, the KSE-100 Index shed as much as 1,300 points but subsequently the market recouped some of the losses, settling down 908.19 points. Of the 506 companies traded in the market on Wednesday, share price of 486 firms ended the day in the negative, resulting in a cumulative loss in market capitalization of Rs127.755 billion. Shares of 60 firms gained in value. Shares of banking, steel and textile sectors surpassed all other sectors in trades. Previously, the share market was hit by a week-long bearish trend after the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) increased its policy rate. Some recovery was seen on Tuesday and KSE-100 Index gained 457 points. Traders were seen eager to  pull out their investment from the market. The current bearish trend appears to be in response to a bill presented in the US Senate about imposing sanctions on Pakistan for abetting the Taliban. Financial analyst Raza Jafri said that the market had lifted itself out of the depression on Tuesday after the SBP rate increase, but the equities market was hit by uncertainty after news reports about the US Senate bill. “Traders were seen dumping shares in the market in the wake of the news reports about US lawmakers,” he said. Meanwhile, Pakistani rupee appeared to lag behind the US dollar in the inter-bank market, settling at Rs170.48 after declining by 51 paisa. It traded at Rs169.97 in the inter-bank market a day ago. Economic analyst Abdul Azeem attributed the pressure on Pakistani rupee on imports in the face of spiking prices of oil in the international markets. He said that rising imports were putting a lot of pressure on the current account deficit, adding that the anti-Pakistan bill in the US Senate could also affect the upcoming talks with the International Monetary Fund (IMF).
