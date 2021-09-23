Thursday, September 23, 2021  | 15 Safar, 1443

KP government to recheck exam copies of high-scoring students

Committee will be formed for investigation

SAMAA |
Posted: Sep 23, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago

Student Qandeel got full marks in Matriculation. Photo—Samaa

The exam copies of high-scoring matriculation and intermediate students of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa will be rechecked, Education Minister Shahram Tarakai has said.

A student named Qandeel topped the Mardan Board matriculation examinations by scoring a perfect 1100 marks. It’s results were announced on Tuesday.

Three other students scored 1098 out of 1100 to secure the second position. Tarakai, surprised by the results, said an investigation will be launched to find out if the papers were checked fairly.

He said that everything in the PTI government was being done on the basis of merit, therefore, a provincial-level committee will be formed for the rechecking of the exam papers.

