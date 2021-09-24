KMC targets encroachments in Karachi’s Saddar, Clifton

The anti-encroachment department of the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) resumed its drive Friday, targeting multiple areas in the Central and South districts of the city.

Illegal structures and carts were removed at Gulbahar Peetal Gali, Saddar, and Clifton. The operation was led by Bashir Siddiqui, head of the anti-encroachment department.

Paan cabins, tea stalls, poultry selling shops, pushcarts, and puncture kiosks were razed from footpaths and service lanes in both drives. KMC officials seized various items from these areas too. Local police personnel was stationed at the sites too.

Siddiqui said that the anti-encroachment drive had been continuing for the past three years in all districts of Karachi. The operation began on the directives of the Supreme Court. So far, at least 5000 illegal structures set up over or near stormwater drains in old city areas have been demolished.

SC’s directives on compensation of affectees

At a hearing on Thursday, the Supreme Court came down on the Sindh government for delaying payments of the Orangi and Gujjar nullah affectees.

The court said the following:

Sindh’s chief minister should take all possible steps for the rehabilitation of the victims

The victims should be resettled in a year with all facilities

The CM has to submit a report on measures taken within two weeks

Earlier this year, the top court released a written order in the anti-encroachment case and ordered the authorities to compensate the people whose leased houses have been demolished in the drive along Orangi and Gujjar nullahs.

The court had instructed the authorities to continue the anti-encroachment drive along stormwater drains in Karachi.

Gujjar and Orangi nullahs are two of the three stormwater drains that are being widened to ensure a smooth flow of rainwater. Mehmoodabad is the other one.

The Sindh government decided to remove encroachments around these drains after the August 2020 urban floods in Karachi.