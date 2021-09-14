Tuesday, September 14, 2021  | 6 Safar, 1443
News

KMC targets encroachments in Karachi Central, East

Illegal structures razed at Dak Khana, Liaquatabad, Soldier Bazar

SAMAA | - Posted: Sep 14, 2021
SAMAA |
Posted: Sep 14, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago

KMC team removing illegal structures. Photo: KMC

The anti-encroachment department of the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) continued its drive on Tuesday, targeting areas in Central and East districts of the city.

KMC teams carried out action to remove illegal structures at Dak Khana and Liaquatabad No 10 in district Central, head of the corporation’s anti-encroachment department Bashir Siddiqui said.

A similar operation was carried out in the Soldier Bazar No 2 area in Jamshed Zone.

Paan cabins, tea stalls, poultry selling shops, pushcarts and puncture kiosks were razed from footpaths and service lanes in both drives. KMC officials also seized various items from these areas too.

The operation in district Central was supervised by Director of KMC’s anti-encroachment department Kamran Alvi and deputy director Tariq Khan. Local police escorted officials of the KMC teams.

The operation in the Soldier Bazar area was supervised by Deputy Director Amin Lakhani and SHO Soldier Bazar Khalid Rafiq.

According to

Siddiqui said that the anti-encroachment drive had been continuing for the past three years without any interruption in all districts of Karachi.

He insisted that the anti-encroachment department had been actively removing encroachments from all seven districts at regular intervals.

A couple of days ago, anti-encroachment drive was conducted at Jubilee Market and Regal Chowk in district South.

Siddiqui pointed out that the current drive had been launched on the order of the Supreme Court.

KMC’s anti-encroachment department, he said, had so far demolished at least 5000 illegal structure set up over or near storm water drains in old city areas.

