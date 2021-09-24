KMC razes encroachments, plans new drive in three districts

The anti-encroachment department of KMC removed encroachments on Thursday from Gulbahar and Peetal Gali in Central District.

During the operation, KMC teams razed portions added outside the shops besides removing push-carts, paan cabins, tea hotels and puncture shops from footpaths and service roads.

The operation was carried out under KMC Director Kamran Alvi and Deputy Director Masroor Iqbal. The assistant commissioner for the area concerned and local police accompanied the KMC teams.

KMC is carrying out a concerted anti-encroachment drive across Karachi.

Last week, KMC teams conducted operations in areas of South and East districts.

KMC is planning to carry out anti-encroachment operations in Korangi, West and Malir districts, senior director of KMC Bashir Siddiqui said.

He said: “The first phase of these operations will start from next week.”