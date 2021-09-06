KMC finishes 98% demolition work on Gujjar, Orangi nullahs: KMC

As much as 98 per cent of demolition work on both Gujjar Nullah and Orangi Nullah has been completed, KMC’s Senior Director of Anti-Encroachment Department Bashir Siddiqui claimed on Monday

He said that 10 KMC teams were participating in the demolition operation at Gujjar Nullah and Orangi Nullah.

“Six KMC teams are working at Gujjar Nullah, while four teams are working at Orangi Nullah, demolish concrete structures built over stormwater drains.

“Demolition operation (to free up) stormwater drains in Karachi is being carried out on the orders of the Supreme Court. The operation is in its final stage and will soon be finished,” Siddiqui said.

He said the district administration officials and personnel of police, Rangers and city wardens were working with KMC teams in a bid to avert any untoward incident.

Siddiqui said that KMC’s anti-encroachment department had compiled a detailed report on the demolition operations on the directives of the apex court.

He said the report would be submitted before the chief justice at the next hearing at the Supreme Court’s Karachi Registry.

The initiative to clear Karachi’s main stormwater drains from encroachments was taken on the report of the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) after unprecedented rainfall in Karachi last year.

Work in this regard was taken up in consultation with the Sindh government, which took up the matter in its Provincial Coordination and Implementation Committee (PCIC) meeting.

In January 2021, work began to remove encroachment from the Manzoor Colony Nullah, stretching for at least 5.5 kilometers between KPT’s Korangi Flyover and Manzoor Colony Fire Station.

During the operation, KMC’s anti-encroachment department along with the district administration demolished more than 250 concrete structures built on both sides of Manzoor Colony stormwater drain, which previously blocked the flow of rainwater into the drain. This anti-encroachment operation was finished by the end of January this year.

In mid-February, KMC simultaneously started work on freeing up blockages built over drains flowing into Gujjar Nullah and Orangi Nullah.

According to a survey conducted by NED’s Infrastructure and Urban Development Department, there were around 3,100 concrete houses built in proximity with Gujjar Nullah and 2,100 houses at Orangi Nullah.

NED’s survey had suggested demolishing more than 5,000 concrete structures built over stormwater drains.

This claim was made after KMC’s anti-encroachment worked continuously for seven months.

The total length of Gujjar Nullah is 13 Kilometers while the Orangi Nullah is 11.8-kilometer-long.

