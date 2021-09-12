Khyber Pakhtunkhwa rains: Twelve killed in Torghar flood

Twelve people of a family were killed after the roof of their house collapsed during monsoon rains in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Torghar district early Sunday morning.

According to the rescue teams, the incident took place in the Jhatka village. A flood in the rivers was reported after heavy rain, along with lightning and thunder, lashed multiple parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

“The floods damaged four houses injuring two people,” an official said. So far, 12 bodies have been recovered and moved to the hospital. An operation to rescue people stuck under the debris is underway. The rescue teams are facing difficulties reaching the area because of its harsh terrain.

Monsoon rains have lashed multiple parts of the country since September 9. The National Disaster Management Authority has issued a rain alert across Pakistan and has instructed authorities to take all precautionary measures in case of an emergency.

The Met Office has predicted more isolated heavy showers in Gilgit-Baltistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Punjab, Islamabad, Azad Jammu and Kashmir, and eastern Balochistan.