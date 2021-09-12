Sunday, September 12, 2021  | 4 Safar, 1443
Khalilzad blamed for “humiliating end” in Afghanistan

A day earlier US envoy appreciated Taliban for cooperation

SAMAA | - Posted: Sep 12, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
(L to R) US Special Representative for Afghanistan Reconciliation Zalmay Khalilzad and Taliban co-founder Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar shake hands after signing a peace agreement during a ceremony in the Qatari capital Doha on February 29, 2020. Photo: AFP

The US Special Envoy for Afghanistan Zalmay Khalilzad has been blamed for the failure of US diplomatic efforts and the “humiliating end” in Afghanistan. The accusation comes a day after Khalilzad spoke about engagement with the Taliban for evacuations.

The news agency Reuters carried a report on Sunday citing current and former US officials who claimed Khalilzad had provided the Taliban with many opportunities and political support during his three-year diplomatic mission, weakening the position of the ousted Kabul government and listening to the views of his opponents.

The report opens with a depiction of Khalizad’s handshake with Abdul Ghani Baradar at a Doha hotel after the Taliban and the US signed an agreement in February 2020.

Officials speaking to Reuters declined to be named, and some expressed concern about how Mr Khalilzad remained in office as the Afghan peace process came to an end. “There is no longer any Afghan reconciliation left,” one of the officials was quoted.

Khalilzad declined to comment while some other US officials say the envoy was doing what he was told by the successive Trump and Biden administrations, that is, to facilitate a withdrawal from Afghanistan.

Underlining the mistakes the US envoy made, the US officials said he was too early to make clear that the United States wanted to leave Afghanistan. They also blamed Khalilzad for the release of 5,000 Taliban prisoners from Afghan jails.

The report puts a big question mark on Khalilzad’s future, suggesting that he may be removed.

A day before the invective by the unnamed US officials, Khalilzad took to Twitter to appreciate the Taliban’s cooperation in the evacuations of US nationals and others from Afghanistan. He said the US would continue to engage with the Taliban on the evacuations.  

