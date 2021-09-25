Saturday, September 25, 2021  | 17 Safar, 1443
KBCA, KDA, Civil defense, Labour named in factory fire case

Officers accused of negligence

Posted: Sep 25, 2021
Last Updated: 2 hours ago

The police have presented the challan for the Mehran Town factory fire in court, saying that the SBCA, Labour department, Civil Defense and KDA are to blame for the loss of chemical factory site where 17 labourers were killed a little over a month ago.

Their officers have been named in the case for negligence.

The police have added in their investigation report that some glue-like substance at the site aggravated the fire. The challan also said that there were no CCTV cameras at the spot where the fire erupted. Additionally, the police said that the theory that the fire was caused by a short circuit did not hold up as there was no electricity there at the time and it was running on a generator.

The factory fire cause has yet to be ascertained. The workers died of suffocation and the building was wholly ill-equipped for a fire. It did not have the mandatory fire exits or equipment such as extinguishers.


