Karachi’s Covid positivity rate drops

The coronavirus positivity ratio in Karachi has dropped from 25% to 7%, Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah revealed Monday.

In a conversation with reporters outside an accountability court in Islamabad Monday, he said that the credit for this development goes to the people for following SOPs and getting vaccinated.

“We don’t hide anything from the citizens and every decision taken by the Sindh government is in line with the approach of the National Command and Operation Centre.”

Shah pointed out that when Sindh decided to close educational institutions everyone criticised them. “The same restriction has now been imposed by the national forum.”

On Sunday, over 1,000 new cases were reported across the province of which 335 were from Karachi. Here’s a district-wise breakdown of the cases:

East 100

South 93

Central 55

West 31

Malir 29

Korangi 27

On Friday, the Sindh government announced new restrictions for the province.

>Ban on all indoor weddings and gatherings

>Indoor dining banned

>Outdoor wedding allowed with 300 guests

>Outdoor dining allowed till 10pm

>Schools to begin vaccination drive from September 6