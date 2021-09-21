Karachi weather update: moderate, isolated rain forecast from September 23

The Met Office has forecast moderate and isolated rain in Karachi from September 23 to September 25.

“The city will witness showers in gaps beginning last Wednesday night,” Sardar Sarfaraz, director of the Pakistan Meteorological Department told SAMAA TV. The rain, accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning, will continue till Friday afternoon.

On Tuesday, the maximum temperature forecast in Karachi was between 33 to 35 degrees Celsius. Winds were blowing at a speed of 30 kilometers per hour, while humidity in the air was recorded at 65%.

The new monsoon system will enter other areas of Sindh such as Tharparkar, Badin, and Larkana as well.



The Sindh government has issued a rain alert in the province. Emergency has been imposed at hospitals. The authorities have directed all billboards to be removed.

Earlier in the day, heavy rain lashed Lahore and neighbouring cities in Punjab. Immediately after the showers, the electricity supply in the city was suspended, while low-lying areas were left inundated.

Meanwhile, the Met Office has predicted isolated heavy rainfalls in Islamabad, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan, Kashmir, and eastern Balochistan as well.