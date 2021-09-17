Friday, September 17, 2021  | 9 Safar, 1443
Samaa TV
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
MORE
SAMAA Programs Education Entertainment Global Health Pakistan News
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

Karachi weather update: mercury hits 39 degrees, heatwave

Weather to get better by evening

SAMAA | - Posted: Sep 17, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Sep 17, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Listen to the story
Brace yourself Karachi, it's going to get hotter. The Pakistan Meteorological Department has forecast another hot day in the city with the mercury hitting as high as 39 degrees Celsius. Early Friday morning, 50% humidity was recorded in the air. The sea breeze is likely to resume in the evening. On Thursday, Sardar Sarfaraz, Met Office director, said that the weather will get better after September 17. Karachi witnessed light drizzle on Wednesday but it failed to bring respite in the city. Sarfaraz said that a low-pressure system is developing in Gujrat which has increased humidity and blocked the sea breeze. In other areas such as Potohar, Punjab, and Kashmir, the Met Office has predicted heavy showers with lightning and thunderstorms. Here are some ways to stay cool in the Karachi heat: Don’t go out between 12pm and 3pm when the sun is the strongestWear loose fitting and lightweight clothingWear sunscreen and stay in the shadeDrink plenty of fluidsCover your head (wear a scarf or cap)Use lip balm and eye drops to make sure your lips and eyes don’t get too dry You should also know what the symptoms are of a heat stroke. Signs to watch out for: Throbbing headacheDizziness and light-headednessLack of sweating despite the heatRed, hot, and dry skinMuscle weakness or crampsNausea and vomitingRapid heartbeatRapid, shallow breathingBehavioral changes such as confusion, disorientation, or staggeringSeizuresUnconsciousness If you experience these symptoms, you should visit a hospital.
FaceBook WhatsApp

Brace yourself Karachi, it’s going to get hotter.

The Pakistan Meteorological Department has forecast another hot day in the city with the mercury hitting as high as 39 degrees Celsius. Early Friday morning, 50% humidity was recorded in the air.

The sea breeze is likely to resume in the evening. On Thursday, Sardar Sarfaraz, Met Office director, said that the weather will get better after September 17.

Karachi witnessed light drizzle on Wednesday but it failed to bring respite in the city. Sarfaraz said that a low-pressure system is developing in Gujrat which has increased humidity and blocked the sea breeze.

In other areas such as Potohar, Punjab, and Kashmir, the Met Office has predicted heavy showers with lightning and thunderstorms.

Here are some ways to stay cool in the Karachi heat:

  • Don’t go out between 12pm and 3pm when the sun is the strongest
  • Wear loose fitting and lightweight clothing
  • Wear sunscreen and stay in the shade
  • Drink plenty of fluids
  • Cover your head (wear a scarf or cap)
  • Use lip balm and eye drops to make sure your lips and eyes don’t get too dry

You should also know what the symptoms are of a heat stroke.

Signs to watch out for:

  • Throbbing headache
  • Dizziness and light-headedness
  • Lack of sweating despite the heat
  • Red, hot, and dry skin
  • Muscle weakness or cramps
  • Nausea and vomiting
  • Rapid heartbeat
  • Rapid, shallow breathing
  • Behavioral changes such as confusion, disorientation, or staggering
  • Seizures
  • Unconsciousness

If you experience these symptoms, you should visit a hospital.

 
Heatwave Karachi
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
 
 
Karachi weather, Karachi heatwave, Karachi weather update
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
SAMAA TV anchor wears hijab on live show
SAMAA TV anchor wears hijab on live show
Flight carrying 20 Sindh MPAs returns from tarmac, causing panic
Flight carrying 20 Sindh MPAs returns from tarmac, causing panic
Network error? PM Khan and his CNN Haqqani flub
Network error? PM Khan and his CNN Haqqani flub
Pakistani men, beware, secret second marriages punishable in family court
Pakistani men, beware, secret second marriages punishable in family court
Sindh govt to vaccinate children without parental consent
Sindh govt to vaccinate children without parental consent
Lahore court to indict Nusrat Shehbaz in money-laundering case
Lahore court to indict Nusrat Shehbaz in money-laundering case
Pakistan: Nuclear material availability in India grave threat to world
Pakistan: Nuclear material availability in India grave threat to world
Asad Umar admits state bank intervened to stabilize rupee
Asad Umar admits state bank intervened to stabilize rupee
Oil prices in Pakistan still lowest: Fawad Chaudhry
Oil prices in Pakistan still lowest: Fawad Chaudhry
SCO summit: PM Imran Khan arrives in Tajikistan
SCO summit: PM Imran Khan arrives in Tajikistan
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.