Karachi weather update: mercury hits 39 degrees, heatwave

Weather to get better by evening
Brace yourself Karachi, it’s going to get hotter.
The Pakistan Meteorological Department has forecast another hot day in the city with the mercury hitting as high as 39 degrees Celsius. Early Friday morning, 50% humidity was recorded in the air.
The sea breeze is likely to resume in the evening. On Thursday, Sardar Sarfaraz, Met Office director, said that the weather will get better after September 17.
Karachi witnessed light drizzle on Wednesday but it failed to bring respite in the city. Sarfaraz said that a low-pressure system is developing in Gujrat which has increased humidity and blocked the sea breeze.
In other areas such as Potohar, Punjab, and Kashmir, the Met Office has predicted heavy showers with lightning and thunderstorms.
You should also know what the symptoms are of a heat stroke.
If you experience these symptoms, you should visit a hospital.