Karachi weather update: mercury hits 39 degrees, heatwave

Brace yourself Karachi, it’s going to get hotter.

The Pakistan Meteorological Department has forecast another hot day in the city with the mercury hitting as high as 39 degrees Celsius. Early Friday morning, 50% humidity was recorded in the air.

The sea breeze is likely to resume in the evening. On Thursday, Sardar Sarfaraz, Met Office director, said that the weather will get better after September 17.

Karachi witnessed light drizzle on Wednesday but it failed to bring respite in the city. Sarfaraz said that a low-pressure system is developing in Gujrat which has increased humidity and blocked the sea breeze.

In other areas such as Potohar, Punjab, and Kashmir, the Met Office has predicted heavy showers with lightning and thunderstorms.

Here are some ways to stay cool in the Karachi heat:

Don’t go out between 12pm and 3pm when the sun is the strongest

Wear loose fitting and lightweight clothing

Wear sunscreen and stay in the shade

Drink plenty of fluids

Cover your head (wear a scarf or cap)

Use lip balm and eye drops to make sure your lips and eyes don’t get too dry

You should also know what the symptoms are of a heat stroke.

Signs to watch out for:

Throbbing headache

Dizziness and light-headedness

Lack of sweating despite the heat

Red, hot, and dry skin

Muscle weakness or cramps

Nausea and vomiting

Rapid heartbeat

Rapid, shallow breathing

Behavioral changes such as confusion, disorientation, or staggering

Seizures

Unconsciousness

If you experience these symptoms, you should visit a hospital.