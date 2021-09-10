Friday, September 10, 2021  | 2 Safar, 1443
Samaa TV
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
MORE
SAMAA Programs Education Entertainment Global Health Pakistan News
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

Karachi weather update: light rain with thunder, lightning forecast tonight

Showers to last till September 11

SAMAA | - Posted: Sep 10, 2021 | Last Updated: 28 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Sep 10, 2021 | Last Updated: 28 mins ago

The Pakistan Meteorological Department has forecast light rain with thunder and lightning in Karachi in the next 24 hours.

The city’s temperature will range from a minimum 26.5 degrees Celcius to a maximum of 34 degrees Celcius. Humidity has been recorded at 48% with winds blowing from the southwest at 18km per hour.

The weather in Karachi will stay cloudy throughout the week. The Met Office has forecast rains for Karachi from September 9 to September 11. Other districts in Sindh are also likely to receive rain. The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) has issued a rain alert across the country.

  • karachi-rains
    Photo: Online
  • Karachi-rain
    Photo: Online

On Thursday, the highest rainfall was recorded in Surjani Town. It was 58mm. The lowest was recorded at the old Airport at 1.5mm.

  • Orangi Town – 37mm
  • Nazimabad – 32mm
  • PAF Masroor Base – 17mm
  • Kemari – 15mm
  • University Road – 7.8mm
  • Gulshan-e-Hadeed – 4mm
  • Jinnah Terminal – 2.8mm
  • PAF Faisal Base – 2.0mm

Nationwide forecast

Strong monsoon winds have, on the other hand, entered the upper and lower parts of Pakistan. “A westerly wave is affecting the upper and western parts of the country as well,” the Met Office predicted.

Isolated heavy showers are expected in Gilgit-Baltistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Punjab, Islamabad, Azad Jammu and Kashmir, and eastern Balochistan.

Earlier in July, the National Disaster Management Authority revealed Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Gilgit-Baltistan have received record-breaking rain this year.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Karachi monsoon rains rains
 
HOME  
 
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
karachi rain, rain in Pakistan, Met office
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Another spell of rain in Karachi
Another spell of rain in Karachi
Bye-bye Nato supply: Pakistani truckers scramble after Afghanistan withdrawal
Bye-bye Nato supply: Pakistani truckers scramble after Afghanistan withdrawal
NCOC extends restrictions in Punjab, KP till Sept 15
NCOC extends restrictions in Punjab, KP till Sept 15
Taliban invite five nations to cabinet swearing-in on 9/11
Taliban invite five nations to cabinet swearing-in on 9/11
'Nawaz Sharif will come back to Pakistan this year'
‘Nawaz Sharif will come back to Pakistan this year’
COAS Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa meets CIA chief
COAS Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa meets CIA chief
No decision on the first woman Supreme Court judge
No decision on the first woman Supreme Court judge
Sindh to buy scrap wood desks ‘worth’ Rs29,000 a piece
Sindh to buy scrap wood desks ‘worth’ Rs29,000 a piece
Noor Mukadam murder: All people facing trial summoned Sept 23
Noor Mukadam murder: All people facing trial summoned Sept 23
Apex committee to set up information management cell
Apex committee to set up information management cell
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.