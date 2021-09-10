Karachi weather update: light rain with thunder, lightning forecast tonight

The Pakistan Meteorological Department has forecast light rain with thunder and lightning in Karachi in the next 24 hours.

The city’s temperature will range from a minimum 26.5 degrees Celcius to a maximum of 34 degrees Celcius. Humidity has been recorded at 48% with winds blowing from the southwest at 18km per hour.

The weather in Karachi will stay cloudy throughout the week. The Met Office has forecast rains for Karachi from September 9 to September 11. Other districts in Sindh are also likely to receive rain. The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) has issued a rain alert across the country.

On Thursday, the highest rainfall was recorded in Surjani Town. It was 58mm. The lowest was recorded at the old Airport at 1.5mm.

Orangi Town – 37mm

Nazimabad – 32mm

PAF Masroor Base – 17mm

Kemari – 15mm

University Road – 7.8mm

Gulshan-e-Hadeed – 4mm

Jinnah Terminal – 2.8mm

PAF Faisal Base – 2.0mm

Nationwide forecast

Strong monsoon winds have, on the other hand, entered the upper and lower parts of Pakistan. “A westerly wave is affecting the upper and western parts of the country as well,” the Met Office predicted.

Isolated heavy showers are expected in Gilgit-Baltistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Punjab, Islamabad, Azad Jammu and Kashmir, and eastern Balochistan.

Earlier in July, the National Disaster Management Authority revealed Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Gilgit-Baltistan have received record-breaking rain this year.