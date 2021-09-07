Tuesday, September 7, 2021  | 29 Muharram, 1443
Karachi wakes up to rain, more expected

New monsoon spell enters Sindh

SAMAA | - Posted: Sep 7, 2021 | Last Updated: 43 mins ago
Light rain with cool winds was reported in multiple parts of Karachi early Tuesday morning.

The weather turned pleasant after showers in Port Qasim, Malir Model Colony, Korangi, Quaidabad, II Chundrigar Road, Burnes Road, Saddar, Clifton, Defence, and Mehmoodabad.

The temperature in the city was recorded at 32 degrees Celsius. According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department, a new monsoon spell is expected to enter Sindh on September 7 and September 8.

Scattered rains with thunderstorms are also expected in Jamshoro, Thatta, Badin, Tharparkar, Umerkot, Sanghar, and Khairpur districts today and tomorrow.

Earlier this week, rain lashed multiple parts of Karachi for two consecutive days. The Met Office revealed that the highest rainfall of 33mm was recorded near the University Road. Jinnah Terminal received 17.8mm rain, while PAF Base and Orangi town saw 16.8mm and 8mm rain respectively.

Meanwhile, a rain emergency has been imposed across Sindh, specially in Karachi, Thatta, Badin, Larkana, Jamshoro, and Sanghar, on the directions of Sindh Local Government Minister Syed Nasir Ali Shah.

The PDMA has advised the city authorities to stay alert. "Billboards and hoardings should be secured or removed in light of thunderstorms and high winds."

 
