Karachi traffic police to punish underage drivers, parents

Sindh High Court takes notice of rising road accidents

Posted: Sep 3, 2021
Posted: Sep 3, 2021

The Karachi Traffic Police has decided to launch a campaign against underage drivers and their parents after the Sindh High Court took notice of rising road accidents in the city. According to DIG Iqbal Dara, most of the road accidents that take place in Karachi involve drivers under the age of 18 years. "It's careless of parents to allow their children to drive. It puts the lives of hundreds of people at risk." He has instructed the traffic police to detain underage drivers and their parents and seize their vehicles. "Challans against the owner of the car will be issued too." The drivers will be penalised even if they have a driving license and other documents of the vehicle. "They will only be allowed to go home once their parents sign an undertaking," Dara added. Related: Underage driver hits five cars in Karachi’s Zamzama The police have been directed to present a weekly report to the DIG. Earlier this week, the Sindh High Court took notice of the alarming number of road accidents in Karachi and directed the inspector general of police and DIG-traffic to take steps to prevent underage drivers from coming on the roads. Justice Aftab Ahmed Gorar, who headed the single-member bench, warned that parents of the drivers will be held responsible if their children are caught riding motorcycles and cars. The court issued these directives while passing an order on the pre-arrest bail applications of two teenagers in a case pertaining to the death of another teenager in bike racing a few months ago. It has directed its office to dispatch a copy of the order to the provincial home secretary, IG Sindh as well as the DIG of traffic police for immediate compliance.
