Karachi temperature to hit 40 degrees

The temperature in Karachi is expected to go as high as 40 degrees from September 14 to 16, the Pakistan Meteorological Department has warned.

According to the weather department’s spokesperson, the intensity of the rising temperature will be felt at 45 degrees. The sea breeze is not blowing which has increased the humidity level. People have been advised to avoid going out unnecessarily.

According to Sardar Sarfaraz, the Met department director, there is a low pressure system in Rajasthan. Another low pressure system has formed along the Bay of Bengal and it has a higher intensity.

On September 14, these two systems will meet and cause temperature to rise. Winds will blow from the south-west during the day.

The humidity level is 59% which means that there could be a heatwave in Karachi as there are no chances of rain.

The Met department added, however, that a new monsoon system will enter Pakistan on September 17.

