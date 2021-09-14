Tuesday, September 14, 2021  | 6 Safar, 1443
Samaa TV
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
MORE
SAMAA Programs Education Entertainment Global Health Pakistan News
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

Karachi temperature to hit 40 degrees

New monsoon system will enter Sep 17

SAMAA | - Posted: Sep 14, 2021 | Last Updated: 44 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Sep 14, 2021 | Last Updated: 44 mins ago

Photo: File

The temperature in Karachi is expected to go as high as 40 degrees from September 14 to 16, the Pakistan Meteorological Department has warned.

According to the weather department’s spokesperson, the intensity of the rising temperature will be felt at 45 degrees. The sea breeze is not blowing which has increased the humidity level. People have been advised to avoid going out unnecessarily.

According to Sardar Sarfaraz, the Met department director, there is a low pressure system in Rajasthan. Another low pressure system has formed along the Bay of Bengal and it has a higher intensity.

On September 14, these two systems will meet and cause temperature to rise. Winds will blow from the south-west during the day.

The humidity level is 59% which means that there could be a heatwave in Karachi as there are no chances of rain.

The Met department added, however, that a new monsoon system will enter Pakistan on September 17.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
HOME  
 
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿

VIDEO

VIDEO

 
 
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Full results: PTI leads in cantonment boards elections
Full results: PTI leads in cantonment boards elections
Clifton cantt board: PPP creams PTI on its turf
Clifton cantt board: PPP creams PTI on its turf
NCOC clarifies false information about schools closure
NCOC clarifies false information about schools closure
Pakistan to ban dining, shopping, travel for unvaccinated people: NCOC
Pakistan to ban dining, shopping, travel for unvaccinated people: NCOC
Karachi to experience hot weather short of heatwave
Karachi to experience hot weather short of heatwave
Woman forgives PTI MPA Khurram Leghari in harassment case
Woman forgives PTI MPA Khurram Leghari in harassment case
Today's Outlook: 10% salary pump for parliamentarians, electricity rates
Today’s Outlook: 10% salary pump for parliamentarians, electricity rates
PIA’s PK-6249 first international flight to land at Kabul Airport
PIA’s PK-6249 first international flight to land at Kabul Airport
Taliban downplay infighting rumours as donors pledge $1.2b
Taliban downplay infighting rumours as donors pledge $1.2b
PIA adds two new airplanes to its fleet
PIA adds two new airplanes to its fleet
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.