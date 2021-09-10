Karachi restaurants expand timings, Islamabad heats up with Afghan focus

Pakistan’s geopolitical importance has made it the centre of attention once again. As developments take place in Kabul, foreign dignitaries have rushed to Islamabad. Meanwhile, traders in Karachi have decided to open markets today, claiming the government has eased restrictions. We will be following these and other stories today, Friday, September 10, 2021.

Foreign ministers in Pakistan

Qatar’s Foreign Minister Mohammad bin Abdul Rahman is in Pakistan to meet civil and military leadership to discuss the situation in Afghanistan as well as bilateral relations. The foreign minister of Spain is scheduled to arrive as well. He will hold talks with his Pakistani counterpart Shah Mahmood Qureshi. The two foreign ministers will discuss Afghanistan. On Thursday, the CIA chief visited Pakistan and met Chief of Army Staff Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa and ISI DG Lt. General Faiz Hameed.

Karachi markets

The Sindh government had declared Fridays safe days, restricting markets to curb the spread of Coronavirus. However, traders announced on Thursday night that the government had accepted their demands and allowed them to open on Fridays. They said the Sindh government has also eased other restrictions allowing markets will remain open until 10pm and restaurants to offer dining until 12am. The Trader’s Action Committee said that the government will issue a notification to this effect after CM Murad Ali Shah returns from Islamabad.

Late-night factory fire

A fire broke out in a garment factory in Ahsanabad, Karachi late on Thursday night. The authorities rushed at least five fire engines to the factory, where the fire spread to the second floor before the firefighters arrived. However, all of the workers were rescued safely. The cooling-off process is expected to continue today.

Covid restrictions extended

Meanwhile, in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Covid restriction imposed in 24 cities have been extended for another week. The NCOC announced the extension on Thursday night. Read the full story here.