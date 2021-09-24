Friday, September 24, 2021  | 16 Safar, 1443
Karachi receives rain for second consecutive day

This is the third monsoon spell in Sindh

Posted: Sep 24, 2021
Posted: Sep 24, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago

Heavy rain was reported in multiple areas of Karachi Friday evening for the second consecutive day.

Showers were recorded in Shah Faisal Town, Malir, Gulshan-e-Iqbal, Saddar, II Chundrigar Road, M.A Jinnah Road, Kharadar, North Karachi, Shah Town, Shah Latif Town, SITE and surrounding areas.

The Pakistan Meteorological Department has forecast scattered rain, along with thunderstorms and lightning, in the city till August 25, Saturday.

Earlier in the day, Met Office director Sardar Sarfaraz said a new monsoon system will enter Sindh on Tuesday, September 28. Till then, the weather is expected to stay humid.

The third spell of monsoon rains in Sindh began on Thursday. According to the Met Office, northern part of the city has received the heaviest amount of rain. At Surjani 70mm of rain was recorded while Nazimabad received 18mm of rain. University Road met complex reported 5.2mm of rain.

 
