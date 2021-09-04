Karachi receives heavy rain for second consecutive day

Your browser does not support the video tag.

Rain lashed multiple parts of Karachi Saturday evening for the second consecutive day.

Heavy showers with thunderstorms were reported in Nursery, Landhi, Malir, Saddar, Gulshan-e-Iqbal, Orangi, Korangi, Gulshan-e-Hadeed, Bahadurabad, II Chundrigar Road, Nazimabad, Sharae Faisal, North Nazimabad, Clifton, and other neighbouring areas.

Immediately after the rain started, people took to the streets to enjoy the pleasant weather.

But just when the fun started electricity supply in most parts of the city was suspended. Power outages have been reported in New Karachi, North Karachi, Mehmoodabad, Surjani Town, Nazimabad, Baldia Town, Mauripur, Lyari, and Shershah.

Moderate to heavy rainfall reported from across Karachi. Power supply of approximately 190 feeders has been interrupted. We are monitoring the situation and will keep updating this space. Citizens are requested to stay indoors and away from all electric infrastructure. — KE (@KElectricPk) September 4, 2021

According to K-Electric, the electricity supply to more than 190 feeders has been suspended for safety purposes. People have been instructed to stay away from electric wires.

More rain expected

According to Pakistan Meteorological Department spokesperson Sardar Sarfaraz, the monsoon spell in the city will continue till Monday [September 6].



Photos: Online

"More than 80% of Karachi is covered with dense clouds today. Heavy showers are expected to continue till midnight," he told SAMAA TV, adding that light rain is forecast on Sunday and Monday.

Another spell is, on the other hand, likely to enter Sindh on September 7 and September 8.

Scattered rains with thunderstorms are also expected in Jamshoro, Thatta, Badin, Tharparkar, Umerkot, Sanghar, and Khairpur districts today and tomorrow.

On Saturday, a maximum temperature of 36 degrees Celsius was recorded in Karachi.

Emergency imposed

A rain emergency has been imposed across Sindh, specially in Karachi, Thatta, Badin, Larkana, Jamshoro, and Sanghar, on the directions of Sindh Local Government Minister Syed Nasir Ali Shah.

The PDMA has advised the city authorities to stay alert. “Billboards and hoardings should be secured or removed in light of thunderstorms and high winds,” it added.



Photos: Online

Rain lashed multiple parts of Karachi on Friday. The Met Office revealed that the highest rainfall of 33mm was recorded near the University Road. Jinnah Terminal received 17.8mm rain, while PAF Base and Orangi town saw 16.8mm and 8mm rain respectively.

People were stuck in traffic for hours after main roads flooded with rainwater. Following this, the Sindh government closed schools and postponed exams on Saturday.