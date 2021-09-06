Korangi rape case: Challan sent to session court for investigation

The challan in the rape and murder case of a six-year-old in Karachi’s Korangi has been sent to session court today for further investigation.

A court in Karachi has heard a case of rape and murder of a six-year-old girl.

The anti-terrorism court Karachi has sent the challan to the judicial magistrate (East) which was moved to session court for further investigation.

The next hearing will be in Model Court Karachi.

On July 26, the girl went missing from her house and later her body was found in a dumpster near the Hussain Imambargah.

The suspect, identified as Zakir alias Andola, who was a rickshaw driver and the neighbour of the victim.

He confessed to abducting the victim under Section 161 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC).

In his statement to the police, he gave her a ride on July 26 in the rickshaw for an hour after which he took her to ground in the locality. Zakir raped her there. “The child broke her neck and died when she jumped off the rickshaw,” the suspect said.

Zakir then threw her body at a garbage collection unit near the Ghaus Park. The police caught him from the Sohrab Goth bus stand on July 28. He was trying to escape to Punjab with his family.