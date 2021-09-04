Saturday, September 4, 2021  | 26 Muharram, 1443
Karachi rain: Four people electrocuted to death

More rain forecast on Saturday

Posted: Sep 4, 2021
Posted: Sep 4, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago

Four people were electrocuted to death in separate accidents after it rained in Karachi Friday. A four-year-old child in Clifton's Shah Rasool Colony died after she touched an electric pole. According to her father, the first-grader was out playing with her friends when the incident took place. "Sparks were shooting out from the pole since evening," he said. "We lodged multiple complaints with K-Electric but no repairs were made." The body has been taken to Bahawalpur for final rites. In other similar incidents, 50 and 45-year-old men were electrocuted in Liaquatabad and Saddar. The bodies have been moved to the Civil Hospital. Rain lashed multiple parts of Karachi on Friday. The Pakistan Meteorological Department revealed that the highest rainfall of 33mm was recorded near the University Road. Jinnah Terminal received 17.8mm rain, while PAF Base and Orangi town saw 16.8mm and 8mm rain respectively. Immediately after the rain started, power outages were reported in multiple areas of the city such as Ranchore Line, Keamari, Khadda Market, Sultanabad, North Karachi, Sujrani Town, Defence Phase-II, Akhter Colony and Lyari.  Emergency imposed The PMD had predicted that Karachi would receive rain today and tomorrow (September 4). A low-pressure system in the Arabian Sea could cause thunderstorms and heavy rains in the city till September 4, the Met Office said. A rain emergency has been imposed across Sindh, specially in Karachi, Thatta, Badin, Larkana, Jamshoro, and Sanghar, on the directions of Sindh Local Government Minister Syed Nasir Ali Shah. The PDMA has advised the city authorities to stay alert. “Billboards and hoardings should be secured or removed in light of thunderstorms and high winds,” it added.
