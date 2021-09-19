Karachi, other Sindh cities to receive rain with thunderstorm

The Met Department has forecast thunderstorms for Karachi and other cities of Sindh province from Thursday, September 23.

The thunderstorm can cause damage to weak structures, it has warned.

However, the weather change will also provide respite from hot and humid conditions that have prevailed in Karachi for a week.

Karachi, Hyderabad, Mirpur Khas, Thar Parker, Umar Kot, Sanghar, Thatta, Badin, Dadu, Shaheed Benazirabad, Sukkur, Larkana would receive rain-wind-thunderstorm with isolated heavy fall from Thursday, September 23 to Saturday, September 25, the Met Department said in a statement.

“Monsoon currents are likely to penetrate in the country from 20th September Monday (evening/night) and likely to continue till 25th September (Saturday),” the statement said.

Met Department Director General (DG) Sardar Sarfaraz told SAMAA TV that Karachi is expected to receive moderate rain but eastern and north-eastern parts of the city could experience sudden spells of heavy downpour.

Between September 23 and 25, rain-wind-thunderstorms have also been predicted for Tank, Karak, Bannu, D.I. Khan in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Bhakkar, Layyah, Sahiwal, Bahawalnagar, Dera Ghazi Khan, Rajanpur, Khanpur, Khanewal, Multan in south Punjab, and Kohlu, Loralai, Barkhan, Zhob, Musa Khel, Quetta, Ziarat, Kalat in eastern Balochistan.

Central and northern Punjab, Kashmir, and the upper part of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa are likely to experience thunderstorm and rains between Monday, September 20 and Friday, September 24, the Met Department said.