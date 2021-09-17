Karachi man sent to jail for beating up rickshaw driver

A Karachi court has approved the judicial remand of a man accused of assaulting and beating up a rickshaw driver in Punjab Colony.

At a hearing on Friday, the suspect, identified at Kaleemullah was brought in court with handcuffs. He told the court that the complainant tried to abduct his son.

The judicial magistrate sent the man to jail and instructed the police to prepare a case challan and present it in court at the next hearing.

On September 15, Kaleemullah was handed over to the police for questioning and further investigation into the case.

Earlier this month, the victim filed a complaint against the suspect under sections of torture, kidnapping and force of weapons. The FIR stated that hat the victim was washing his rickshaw outside his house when Kalemullah’s son passed inappropriate comments at him. When the complainant scolded him, the suspect and his sons barged into his house and beat him up.

“They slapped me multiple times and hit me with their shoes. Throughout the ordeal, Kaleemullah’s sons kept making fun of me,” the complaint added.

The police took notice after a video of the attack went viral on social media.