Friday, September 17, 2021  | 9 Safar, 1443
Samaa TV
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
MORE
SAMAA Programs Education Entertainment Global Health Pakistan News
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

Karachi man sent to jail for beating up rickshaw driver

Court instructs police to prepare case challan

SAMAA | - Posted: Sep 17, 2021 | Last Updated: 45 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Sep 17, 2021 | Last Updated: 45 mins ago

Photo: File

Listen to the story
A Karachi court has approved the judicial remand of a man accused of assaulting and beating up a rickshaw driver in Punjab Colony. At a hearing on Friday, the suspect, identified at Kaleemullah was brought in court with handcuffs. He told the court that the complainant tried to abduct his son. The judicial magistrate sent the man to jail and instructed the police to prepare a case challan and present it in court at the next hearing. On September 15, Kaleemullah was handed over to the police for questioning and further investigation into the case. Earlier this month, the victim filed a complaint against the suspect under sections of torture, kidnapping and force of weapons. The FIR stated that hat the victim was washing his rickshaw outside his house when Kalemullah’s son passed inappropriate comments at him. When the complainant scolded him, the suspect and his sons barged into his house and beat him up. “They slapped me multiple times and hit me with their shoes. Throughout the ordeal, Kaleemullah’s sons kept making fun of me,” the complaint added. The police took notice after a video of the attack went viral on social media.
FaceBook WhatsApp

A Karachi court has approved the judicial remand of a man accused of assaulting and beating up a rickshaw driver in Punjab Colony.

At a hearing on Friday, the suspect, identified at Kaleemullah was brought in court with handcuffs. He told the court that the complainant tried to abduct his son.

The judicial magistrate sent the man to jail and instructed the police to prepare a case challan and present it in court at the next hearing.

On September 15, Kaleemullah was handed over to the police for questioning and further investigation into the case.

Earlier this month, the victim filed a complaint against the suspect under sections of torture, kidnapping and force of weapons. The FIR stated that hat the victim was washing his rickshaw outside his house when Kalemullah’s son passed inappropriate comments at him. When the complainant scolded him, the suspect and his sons barged into his house and beat him up.

“They slapped me multiple times and hit me with their shoes. Throughout the ordeal, Kaleemullah’s sons kept making fun of me,” the complaint added.

The police took notice after a video of the attack went viral on social media.

 
HOME  
 
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
 
 
Karachi court, assault and torture, karachi rickshaw driver
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
SAMAA TV anchor wears hijab on live show
SAMAA TV anchor wears hijab on live show
Karachi weather update: mercury hits 39 degrees, heatwave
Karachi weather update: mercury hits 39 degrees, heatwave
Flight carrying 20 Sindh MPAs returns from tarmac, causing panic
Flight carrying 20 Sindh MPAs returns from tarmac, causing panic
Network error? PM Khan and his CNN Haqqani flub
Network error? PM Khan and his CNN Haqqani flub
Pakistani men, beware, secret second marriages punishable in family court
Pakistani men, beware, secret second marriages punishable in family court
Sindh govt to vaccinate children without parental consent
Sindh govt to vaccinate children without parental consent
Lahore court to indict Nusrat Shehbaz in money-laundering case
Lahore court to indict Nusrat Shehbaz in money-laundering case
Pakistan: Nuclear material availability in India grave threat to world
Pakistan: Nuclear material availability in India grave threat to world
Asad Umar admits state bank intervened to stabilize rupee
Asad Umar admits state bank intervened to stabilize rupee
Pakistan receives another 4m doses of Covid vaccines
Pakistan receives another 4m doses of Covid vaccines
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.