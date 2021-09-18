Saturday, September 18, 2021  | 10 Safar, 1443
Karachi man arrested for raping eight-year-old neighbour

FIR registered, suspect's DNA samples to be collected

SAMAA |
Posted: Sep 18, 2021 | Last Updated: 10 mins ago
A man, identified as Kamran, was arrested for raping an eight-year-old child in Karachi's Steel Town, the police said Saturday. On Friday, the survivor's parents filed a missing person complaint at a police station in Somar Goth. According to her father, the child was playing on the roof of the house. "After a few hours, when we went to check up on her, she wasn't there," he told the police. Consequently, a search operation was launched. The child was found, hours later, in an empty plot in the neighbourhood. Initially, the police detained five men for questioning. Kamran was arrested after the eight-year-old recognised him. "He [Kamran] confessed that he abducted the child from the roof of the house and raped her," the investigation officer said. An FIR has been registered under Section 376 [punishment for rape] of the Pakistan Penal Code. A medical examination of the survivor will be conducted and the suspect's DNA samples will be collected today [Saturday], the officer added. Rape laws in Pakistan According to Pakistan's law, rape is a punishable offence. The definition and punishment for the crime are detailed under Sections 375 and 376 of the Pakistan Penal Code. The law states that a man is said to commit rape when he has sexual intercourse with a woman under the following circumstances: Against her willWithout her consentWith her consent, when the consent has been obtained by putting her in fear of death or of hurtWith her consent, when the man knows that he is not married to her and that the consent is given because she believes that the man is another person to whom she is or believes herself to be married; orWith or without her consent when she is under 16 years of age. The convicted rapists will be sentenced to imprisonment for no less than 10 years or more than 25 years. A fine will be imposed on them as well.
A man, identified as Kamran, was arrested for raping an eight-year-old child in Karachi’s Steel Town, the police said Saturday.

On Friday, the survivor’s parents filed a missing person complaint at a police station in Somar Goth. According to her father, the child was playing on the roof of the house.

“After a few hours, when we went to check up on her, she wasn’t there,” he told the police. Consequently, a search operation was launched. The child was found, hours later, in an empty plot in the neighbourhood.

Initially, the police detained five men for questioning. Kamran was arrested after the eight-year-old recognised him.

“He [Kamran] confessed that he abducted the child from the roof of the house and raped her,” the investigation officer said.

An FIR has been registered under Section 376 [punishment for rape] of the Pakistan Penal Code. A medical examination of the survivor will be conducted and the suspect’s DNA samples will be collected today [Saturday], the officer added.

Rape laws in Pakistan

According to Pakistan’s law, rape is a punishable offence. The definition and punishment for the crime are detailed under Sections 375 and 376 of the Pakistan Penal Code.

The law states that a man is said to commit rape when he has sexual intercourse with a woman under the following circumstances:

  • Against her will
  • Without her consent
  • With her consent, when the consent has been obtained by putting her in fear of death or of hurt
  • With her consent, when the man knows that he is not married to her and that the consent is given because she believes that the man is another person to whom she is or believes herself to be married; or
  • With or without her consent when she is under 16 years of age.

The convicted rapists will be sentenced to imprisonment for no less than 10 years or more than 25 years. A fine will be imposed on them as well.

 
