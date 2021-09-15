Karachi: Indoor dining resumes, markets to stay open till 10pm

Sindh government relaxes Covid restrictions
The Sindh government has decided to resume indoor dining in Karachi. Markets in the city will be allowed to stay open till 10pm.
In a notification issued by the Sindh Home Department on Wednesday, the government eased Covid restrictions for Karachi. The new orders will remain in force from September 16 to September 30.
On Tuesday, Sindh reported 703 new coronavirus cases while 15 people succumbed to the deadly virus. The province’s positivity rate in the last 24 hours was at 4.5%.
Earlier, in an NCOC meeting on Tuesday, Plannings Minister Asad Umar announced that the government has changed its approach regarding the implementation of Covid SOPs. “Instead of closing industries and businesses, we will increase the restrictions on unvaccinated individuals.”
These are the restrictions that will be imposed on Pakistanis not fully vaccinated by the end of this month:
>Entry of unvaccinated teaching, non-teaching staff inside educational institutions banned
>Hotels, guest houses to close bookings for unimmunised people
>Air travel, both domestic and international, banned
>Entry inside shopping malls banned
>No entry inside restaurants, wedding halls
It is mandatory for students, people employed in the transport sector, food delivery companies, and employees at all public and private offices to administer the first Covid vaccine dose by September 15
He stressed vaccination for people across the country. “Especially those who are yet to receive their second shot of the vaccine, we request you to go and get it as soon as possible.”
The government is currently providing vaccines worth Rs200 billion all over Pakistan. It has set a target to vaccinate 40% of the population above 15 years by the end of September.