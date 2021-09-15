Wednesday, September 15, 2021  | 7 Safar, 1443
Samaa TV
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
MORE
SAMAA Programs Education Entertainment Global Health Pakistan News
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

Karachi: Indoor dining resumes, markets to stay open till 10pm

Sindh government relaxes Covid restrictions

SAMAA | - Posted: Sep 15, 2021 | Last Updated: 34 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Sep 15, 2021 | Last Updated: 34 mins ago

Photo: File

Listen to the story
The Sindh government has decided to resume indoor dining in Karachi. Markets in the city will be allowed to stay open till 10pm. In a notification issued by the Sindh Home Department on Wednesday, the government eased Covid restrictions for Karachi. The new orders will remain in force from September 16 to September 30. Markets, businesses to stay open till 10pm.Essential services such as pharmacies and grocery stores to stay open round the clock.Karachi to observe closed days on Sunday. Across Sindh, Friday will be observed as closed days. Indoor dining allowed for vaccinated people till 11:59pm. Restaurants to allow 50% occupancy. Takeaways and drive-through services allowed round the clock. It is mandatory for people visiting restaurants to carry their vaccination cards and certificates. 200 vaccinated people allowed in indoor weddings. 400 vaccinated people allowed in outdoor weddings. Shrines to be opened with SOPs. Normal office hours with 100% attendance. Cinemas closed. Complete ban on contact sports. Indoor gyms allowed for vaccinated people. Public transport to operate at 50% capacity.Railways to operate at 70% capacity. Amusement parks, swimming pools to stay open at 50% capacity. Meals, snacks banned on flights. Only vaccinated people can access tourist spots. On Tuesday, Sindh reported 703 new coronavirus cases while 15 people succumbed to the deadly virus. The province's positivity rate in the last 24 hours was at 4.5%. New restrictions on Covid vaccination Earlier, in an NCOC meeting on Tuesday, Plannings Minister Asad Umar announced that the government has changed its approach regarding the implementation of Covid SOPs. “Instead of closing industries and businesses, we will increase the restrictions on unvaccinated individuals.” These are the restrictions that will be imposed on Pakistanis not fully vaccinated by the end of this month: >Entry of unvaccinated teaching, non-teaching staff inside educational institutions banned>Hotels, guest houses to close bookings for unimmunised people>Air travel, both domestic and international, banned>Entry inside shopping malls banned>No entry inside restaurants, wedding halls It is mandatory for students, people employed in the transport sector, food delivery companies, and employees at all public and private offices to administer the first Covid vaccine dose by September 15 He stressed vaccination for people across the country. “Especially those who are yet to receive their second shot of the vaccine, we request you to go and get it as soon as possible.” The government is currently providing vaccines worth Rs200 billion all over Pakistan. It has set a target to vaccinate 40% of the population above 15 years by the end of September.
FaceBook WhatsApp

The Sindh government has decided to resume indoor dining in Karachi. Markets in the city will be allowed to stay open till 10pm.

In a notification issued by the Sindh Home Department on Wednesday, the government eased Covid restrictions for Karachi. The new orders will remain in force from September 16 to September 30.

  • Markets, businesses to stay open till 10pm.
  • Essential services such as pharmacies and grocery stores to stay open round the clock.
  • Karachi to observe closed days on Sunday. Across Sindh, Friday will be observed as closed days.
  • Indoor dining allowed for vaccinated people till 11:59pm. Restaurants to allow 50% occupancy.
  • Takeaways and drive-through services allowed round the clock.
  • It is mandatory for people visiting restaurants to carry their vaccination cards and certificates.
  • 200 vaccinated people allowed in indoor weddings.
  • 400 vaccinated people allowed in outdoor weddings.
  • Shrines to be opened with SOPs.
  • Normal office hours with 100% attendance.
  • Cinemas closed.
  • Complete ban on contact sports.
  • Indoor gyms allowed for vaccinated people.
  • Public transport to operate at 50% capacity.
  • Railways to operate at 70% capacity.
  • Amusement parks, swimming pools to stay open at 50% capacity.
  • Meals, snacks banned on flights.
  • Only vaccinated people can access tourist spots.

On Tuesday, Sindh reported 703 new coronavirus cases while 15 people succumbed to the deadly virus. The province’s positivity rate in the last 24 hours was at 4.5%.

New restrictions on Covid vaccination

Earlier, in an NCOC meeting on Tuesday, Plannings Minister Asad Umar announced that the government has changed its approach regarding the implementation of Covid SOPs. “Instead of closing industries and businesses, we will increase the restrictions on unvaccinated individuals.”

These are the restrictions that will be imposed on Pakistanis not fully vaccinated by the end of this month:
>Entry of unvaccinated teaching, non-teaching staff inside educational institutions banned
>Hotels, guest houses to close bookings for unimmunised people
>Air travel, both domestic and international, banned
>Entry inside shopping malls banned
>No entry inside restaurants, wedding halls

It is mandatory for students, people employed in the transport sector, food delivery companies, and employees at all public and private offices to administer the first Covid vaccine dose by September 15

He stressed vaccination for people across the country. “Especially those who are yet to receive their second shot of the vaccine, we request you to go and get it as soon as possible.”

The government is currently providing vaccines worth Rs200 billion all over Pakistan. It has set a target to vaccinate 40% of the population above 15 years by the end of September.

 
COVID-19 Karachi
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
 
 
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Pakistan schools reopening from September 16
Pakistan schools reopening from September 16
NCOC clarifies false information about schools closure
NCOC clarifies false information about schools closure
Pakistan to ban dining, shopping, travel for unvaccinated people: NCOC
Pakistan to ban dining, shopping, travel for unvaccinated people: NCOC
PIA adds two new airplanes to its fleet
PIA adds two new airplanes to its fleet
Government wants Boat Basin Food Street after Burns Road disaster
Government wants Boat Basin Food Street after Burns Road disaster
Karachi temperature to hit 40 degrees
Karachi temperature to hit 40 degrees
Sindh govt orders Karachi markets to close at 8pm
Sindh govt orders Karachi markets to close at 8pm
Lahore court indicts suspects in Mayra murder case
Lahore court indicts suspects in Mayra murder case
PTA thinking of lifting TikTok ban over conditions on content
PTA thinking of lifting TikTok ban over conditions on content
ECP decides to serve notices on Fawad Chaudhry, Azam Swati
ECP decides to serve notices on Fawad Chaudhry, Azam Swati
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.