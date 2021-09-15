Karachi: Indoor dining resumes, markets to stay open till 10pm

The Sindh government has decided to resume indoor dining in Karachi. Markets in the city will be allowed to stay open till 10pm.

In a notification issued by the Sindh Home Department on Wednesday, the government eased Covid restrictions for Karachi. The new orders will remain in force from September 16 to September 30.

Markets, businesses to stay open till 10pm.

Essential services such as pharmacies and grocery stores to stay open round the clock.

Karachi to observe closed days on Sunday. Across Sindh, Friday will be observed as closed days.

Indoor dining allowed for vaccinated people till 11:59pm. Restaurants to allow 50% occupancy.

Takeaways and drive-through services allowed round the clock.

It is mandatory for people visiting restaurants to carry their vaccination cards and certificates.

200 vaccinated people allowed in indoor weddings.

400 vaccinated people allowed in outdoor weddings.

Shrines to be opened with SOPs.

Normal office hours with 100% attendance.

Cinemas closed.

Complete ban on contact sports.

Indoor gyms allowed for vaccinated people.

Public transport to operate at 50% capacity.

Railways to operate at 70% capacity.

Amusement parks, swimming pools to stay open at 50% capacity.

Meals, snacks banned on flights.

Only vaccinated people can access tourist spots.

On Tuesday, Sindh reported 703 new coronavirus cases while 15 people succumbed to the deadly virus. The province’s positivity rate in the last 24 hours was at 4.5%.

New restrictions on Covid vaccination

Earlier, in an NCOC meeting on Tuesday, Plannings Minister Asad Umar announced that the government has changed its approach regarding the implementation of Covid SOPs. “Instead of closing industries and businesses, we will increase the restrictions on unvaccinated individuals.”

These are the restrictions that will be imposed on Pakistanis not fully vaccinated by the end of this month:

>Entry of unvaccinated teaching, non-teaching staff inside educational institutions banned

>Hotels, guest houses to close bookings for unimmunised people

>Air travel, both domestic and international, banned

>Entry inside shopping malls banned

>No entry inside restaurants, wedding halls

It is mandatory for students, people employed in the transport sector, food delivery companies, and employees at all public and private offices to administer the first Covid vaccine dose by September 15

He stressed vaccination for people across the country. “Especially those who are yet to receive their second shot of the vaccine, we request you to go and get it as soon as possible.”

The government is currently providing vaccines worth Rs200 billion all over Pakistan. It has set a target to vaccinate 40% of the population above 15 years by the end of September.