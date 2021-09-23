Karachi houses to pay Rs100 for garbage collection: SSWMB

The Sindh Solid Waste Management Board is going to start operations in Karachi’s Central and Korangi districts and Larkana by the end of October.

This was decided at a board meeting headed by Local Government Minister Nasir Hussain Shah at the SSWMB office on Wednesday.

An acceptance letter has to be issued to the company which qualifies in the bidding in Larkana.

The board decided that the tenders for Hyderabad, Sukkur and Rohri will be finalised this month.

The board approved the establishment of scientific Garbage Transfer Station schemes under the Annual Development Program.

The board wants to generate revenue by imposing a garbage-lifting fee on residential units, industrial units and cantonments. It recommended Rs100, Rs200 and Rs300 for residential areas.

The SSWMB will coordinate with Sui Southern Gas Company to merge this amount into its monthly bill.

The SSWMB will expand to Gulshan-e-Hadeed, Steel Town and adjacent areas.

The board approved the appointment of a transaction advisory consultant for waste-to-energy power plants. The consultant will review proposals.