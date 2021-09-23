Thursday, September 23, 2021  | 15 Safar, 1443
Karachi houses to pay Rs100 for garbage collection: SSWMB

SSWMB to start working in Karachi Central, Korangi by end October

Posted: Sep 23, 2021
Posted: Sep 23, 2021 | Last Updated: 5 hours ago

A trolley loaded with garbage being transported by a DMC worker in Korangi. Photo: ONLINE

The Sindh Solid Waste Management Board is going to start operations in Karachi’s Central and Korangi districts and Larkana by the end of October.

This was decided at a board meeting headed by Local Government Minister Nasir Hussain Shah at the SSWMB office on Wednesday.

An acceptance letter has to be issued to the company which qualifies in the bidding in Larkana.

 
 
 

The board decided that the tenders for Hyderabad, Sukkur and Rohri will be finalised this month.

The board approved the establishment of scientific Garbage Transfer Station schemes under the Annual Development Program.

The board wants to generate revenue by imposing a garbage-lifting fee on residential units, industrial units and cantonments. It recommended Rs100, Rs200 and Rs300 for residential areas.

The SSWMB will coordinate with Sui Southern Gas Company to merge this amount into its monthly bill.

The SSWMB will expand to Gulshan-e-Hadeed, Steel Town and adjacent areas.

The board approved the appointment of a transaction advisory consultant for waste-to-energy power plants. The consultant will review proposals.        

MOST READ
PAF pilot martyred in plane crash near Mardan
SC to issue detailed verdict, won't reconsider Nasla Tower demolition
Third monsoon spell hits Sindh, heavy rain in Karachi
'Fake threat' received by New Zealand originated in India: Fawad
Pay Orangi, Gujjar nullah victims: SC tells CM
Sindh govt instructed to help restore Karachi's Alladin Park
Ghost jab? Nawaz in London but vaccinated in Lahore
Indian extremists demolish 800 Muslim homes, vandalize MP Owaisi’s residence
Women must come forward to inherit during their lifetimes: SC
Light rain expected in Karachi today
