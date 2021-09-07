Tuesday, September 7, 2021  | 29 Muharram, 1443
Karachi court revokes bail of Korangi factory owners

Police waiting to arrest them

SAMAA | - Posted: Sep 7, 2021 | Last Updated: 10 mins ago
A Karachi court has revoked the interim bails of Hassan Ali Mehta and Faisal Tariq in the Korangi factory fire case. Last month, 17 labourers were killed in the blaze at the chemical factory. An FIR has been registered against the factory owner under sections of murder. At a hearing on Tuesday, factory manager Imran Zaidi's bail was canceled as well. A police contingent is waiting to arrest the men outside the court. At a hearing on September 4, the men's request for interim bail was accepted against surety bonds worth Rs500,000 each. Advocate Hassan Sabir, the suspects’ lawyers, told the court that the fire started because of a short circuit. “On the day of the incident, there was a power outage at the factory all day.” When the electricity was restored, the voltage was very high. "Commercial PMTs have been installed inside the factory. If the fire started because of a technical fault, the factory owners are not responsible for it," Sabir said, adding that there's no truth to rumors of no exit doors in the factory. Earlier, the Interior Ministry placed Mehta and Ali’s names on the Exit Control List. Fire at chemical factory On August 27, a fire erupted at a chemical factory in Karachi's Korangi. Seventeen labourers were killed in it. The initial investigation report of the incident revealed that the blaze started at 10:08 am. There were no emergency exits doors and it took nine hours to extinguish the fire. The workers died by suffocation due to a lack of arrangements. The blaze started on the first floor. Fire teams used snorkels and cranes to rescue workers from the second floor of the factory. The door to the roof of the factory was shut which led to high fatalities. On August 30, a petition seeking judicial proceedings against the factory owners was filed in the Sindh High Court. It stated that the factory was built on a residential plot. It didn’t have any precautionary measures for fire incidents, nor did it have any fire exits or equipment such as extinguishers.
Fire at chemical factory

On August 27, a fire erupted at a chemical factory in Karachi’s Korangi. Seventeen labourers were killed in it.

The initial investigation report of the incident revealed that the blaze started at 10:08 am. There were no emergency exits doors and it took nine hours to extinguish the fire. The workers died by suffocation due to a lack of arrangements.

The blaze started on the first floor. Fire teams used snorkels and cranes to rescue workers from the second floor of the factory. The door to the roof of the factory was shut which led to high fatalities.

On August 30, a petition seeking judicial proceedings against the factory owners was filed in the Sindh High Court.

It stated that the factory was built on a residential plot. It didn’t have any precautionary measures for fire incidents, nor did it have any fire exits or equipment such as extinguishers.

 
