Wednesday, September 29, 2021  | 21 Safar, 1443
Samaa TV
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
MORE
SAMAA Programs Education Entertainment Global Health Pakistan News
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

Karachi church set up in a rented house ‘burned’

Church officials have accused fellow Christians of arson

SAMAA | - Posted: Sep 29, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Sep 29, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago

FILE

Fire broke out in a small church in Karachi’s Korangi district on Wednesday, burning it down completly.

The pastors have accused fellow Christians of setting fire to the church which had been set up in a tiny rented house, police officials have said.

Fire officers were able to put out the fire before it could spread to neighbouring houses.

A fire engine was sent from Korangi Fire Station to Korangi No 3 in response to the reports of a fire at a church, said the fire officials.

The firefighters extinguished the fire within half an hour, and the team returned to the station by 2:07pm, they said.

District Korangi Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Shahjahan Khan told SAMAA Digital that a Christian couple had rented a house and later set up a church at their home.

Zaman Town Police Station SHO Gulzar Tunio said it was a single room house near Madina Masjid.

The man, named Nasir, and his wife, Fouzia, claimed themselves to be pastors but the local Christian community refused to accept their self-proclaimed religious positions, Tunio said.

The SHO said the community members often exchanged heated words with the couple and told them that they were not pastors.

After the fire broke out on Wednesday, the couple accused fellow Christians of setting the church on fire.

SSP Khan said the couple suspected two of their neighbours one identified as Sunny had set fire to the church.

On the other hand, Sunny told police that on Tuesday he had had a heated exchange with the couple, who then tried to seek revenge by setting the church on fire and accusing him of arson.

The police have launched an investigation to ascertain the cause of fire, says SSP Khan.

Both the complainant and the suspects are protestants, according to Tunio.

The couple has three children, two sons and a daughter.

FaceBook WhatsApp
churches
 
HOME  
 
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
Karachi church fire, church set on fire, Chruch fire in Karachi, fire breaks out in Church, Korangi church fire,
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Manora cantonment auctions off its beach to Dreamworld for Rs55m
Manora cantonment auctions off its beach to Dreamworld for Rs55m
Indian boyfriend mistakenly runs into Pakistan to escape her parents
Indian boyfriend mistakenly runs into Pakistan to escape her parents
Court says Zahir's parents knew Noor was being held hostage
Court says Zahir’s parents knew Noor was being held hostage
Weather update: rain, flood alert in Balochistan, Sindh
Weather update: rain, flood alert in Balochistan, Sindh
Property deal struck by Omer Sharif’s third wife in jeopardy
Property deal struck by Omer Sharif’s third wife in jeopardy
Diplomat, veteran journalist Wajid Shamsul Hasan passes away in London
Diplomat, veteran journalist Wajid Shamsul Hasan passes away in London
NCOC to tighten restrictions in cities with low vaccination rate
NCOC to tighten restrictions in cities with low vaccination rate
Five pilgrims killed in Karachi bus accident, LPG prices increase
Five pilgrims killed in Karachi bus accident, LPG prices increase
Ten terrorists killed in South Waziristan
Ten terrorists killed in South Waziristan
PML-N says ARU provided 'fake evidence' to UK's NCA
PML-N says ARU provided ‘fake evidence’ to UK’s NCA
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.