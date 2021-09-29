Karachi church set up in a rented house ‘burned’

Fire broke out in a small church in Karachi’s Korangi district on Wednesday, burning it down completly.

The pastors have accused fellow Christians of setting fire to the church which had been set up in a tiny rented house, police officials have said.

Fire officers were able to put out the fire before it could spread to neighbouring houses.

A fire engine was sent from Korangi Fire Station to Korangi No 3 in response to the reports of a fire at a church, said the fire officials.

The firefighters extinguished the fire within half an hour, and the team returned to the station by 2:07pm, they said.

District Korangi Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Shahjahan Khan told SAMAA Digital that a Christian couple had rented a house and later set up a church at their home.

Zaman Town Police Station SHO Gulzar Tunio said it was a single room house near Madina Masjid.

The man, named Nasir, and his wife, Fouzia, claimed themselves to be pastors but the local Christian community refused to accept their self-proclaimed religious positions, Tunio said.

The SHO said the community members often exchanged heated words with the couple and told them that they were not pastors.

After the fire broke out on Wednesday, the couple accused fellow Christians of setting the church on fire.

SSP Khan said the couple suspected two of their neighbours — one identified as Sunny — had set fire to the church.

On the other hand, Sunny told police that on Tuesday he had had a heated exchange with the couple, who then tried to seek revenge by setting the church on fire and accusing him of arson.

The police have launched an investigation to ascertain the cause of fire, says SSP Khan.

Both the complainant and the suspects are protestants, according to Tunio.

The couple has three children, two sons and a daughter.