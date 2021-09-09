Thursday, September 9, 2021  | 31 Muharram, 1443
Samaa TV
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
MORE
SAMAA Programs Education Entertainment Global Health Pakistan News
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

Karachi: Children, woman killed as wall collapses in Qasba

Incident took place at 2:30am during heavy rainfall

SAMAA | - Posted: Sep 9, 2021 | Last Updated: 5 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Sep 9, 2021 | Last Updated: 5 mins ago

Three children and a woman were killed when the wall of a house collapsed in Qasba's MPR Colony during heavy rainfall in Karachi late Thursday.

The incident took place at 2:30 am. Rescue officials said the four people who were killed belonged to the same family. The boundary wall is near Block M of Naya Nazimabad. A Naya Nazimabad resident claimed that when it rains the people who live in the colony try to find ways to drain the water and this is why such accidents happen. This has to be independently verified.

The children were identified as 10-year-old Naseeb, four-year-old Bashir, seven-year-old Mubina and woman named Khawa.

A man was injured in the incident.

Rangers and police arrived on the spot after the incident.

The victims’ family said the wall was dilapidated and heavy downpour caused it to collapse.

There is anger in the family and the people of the area. They threatened to protest if no action will be taken against the authorities concerned.

The bodies were taken to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
HOME  
 
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
wall collapsed in Karachi, Naya Nazimabad
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Late-night thundershower lashes Karachi
Late-night thundershower lashes Karachi
Lahore court issues arrest warrants for Saba Qamar, Bilal Saeed
Lahore court issues arrest warrants for Saba Qamar, Bilal Saeed
Bye-bye Nato supply: Pakistani truckers scramble after Afghanistan withdrawal
Bye-bye Nato supply: Pakistani truckers scramble after Afghanistan withdrawal
Today’s outlook: Karachi rain, Mukadam and other cases, political events
Today’s outlook: Karachi rain, Mukadam and other cases, political events
Video: DSP’s son drives police van to go to school...
Video: DSP’s son drives police van to go to school in Sukkur
Govt rejects ECP objections over EVMs
Govt rejects ECP objections over EVMs
MSCI downgrades Pakistan's stock market from emerging to frontier
MSCI downgrades Pakistan’s stock market from emerging to frontier
Election Commission rejects electronic voting machines, says made in haste
Election Commission rejects electronic voting machines, says made in haste
China pledges food, vaccines worth $31m to Taliban govt
China pledges food, vaccines worth $31m to Taliban govt
Alcoholic husband attacks mother of 3 with acid in Karachi
Alcoholic husband attacks mother of 3 with acid in Karachi
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.