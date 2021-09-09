Karachi: Children, woman killed as wall collapses in Qasba

Incident took place at 2:30am during heavy rainfall

Three children and a woman were killed when the wall of a house collapsed in Qasba's MPR Colony during heavy rainfall in Karachi late Thursday.

The incident took place at 2:30 am. Rescue officials said the four people who were killed belonged to the same family. The boundary wall is near Block M of Naya Nazimabad. A Naya Nazimabad resident claimed that when it rains the people who live in the colony try to find ways to drain the water and this is why such accidents happen. This has to be independently verified.

The children were identified as 10-year-old Naseeb, four-year-old Bashir, seven-year-old Mubina and woman named Khawa.

A man was injured in the incident.

Rangers and police arrived on the spot after the incident.

The victims’ family said the wall was dilapidated and heavy downpour caused it to collapse.

There is anger in the family and the people of the area. They threatened to protest if no action will be taken against the authorities concerned.

The bodies were taken to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital.