A central leader of Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam-F (JUI-F) Maulana Ameer Zaman has passed away in Quetta, a spokesperson for the party said on Tuesday.

He was being treated for diabetes and chest infection in a private hospital in the Balochistan capital.

His physical remains were sent to his native town, Loralai for burial. He was 65 years old and was thrice elected to the provincial assembly and once he was elected to the National Assembly.