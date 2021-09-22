Wednesday, September 22, 2021  | 14 Safar, 1443
Journalist Waris Raza goes missing from Karachi

Daughter says he was abducted

SAMAA | - Posted: Sep 22, 2021 | Last Updated: 5 mins ago
Photo: Waris Raza/Facebook

Senior journalist and column writer Waris Raza, based in Karachi, has gone missing, his family said Wednesday afternoon. Sindh IG Mushtaq Mahar told SAMAA Digital that the police were unaware of the incident and called it a "mysterious disappearance". "We have begun investigations into it." Earlier in the day, Raza's daughter Laila Raza tweeted that the journalist has been missing for over 10 hours. It’s been ten hours now, my papa, senior journalist and columnist Waris Raza was abducted by law enforcement agencies last night, they want to suppress all progressive voices! My father has done nothing but speak truth to powers that be!#ReleaseWarisRaza— Laila Raza (@LylaRaza) September 22, 2021 Senior Pakistani Journalist Waris Raza abducted last night from his home in Karachi. Yet another instance of Pakistan deep state threatening journalists and media for questioning the state narrative and propaganda. pic.twitter.com/izwqdwUgF9— Aditya Raj Kaul (@AdityaRajKaul) September 22, 2021 Journalist Talat Hussain, on the other hand, tweeted that Raza has been abducted. "Family sources say he had been getting threats on account of his writings. This is condemnable and another atrocity. He must be found and immediately freed." The Karachi Union of Journalists has condemned it and demanded he be immediately recovered. The Pakistan Federal Union of Journalists has announced a strike and protest across the country. A statement issued Wednesday read that the union sees his arrest as an attack on freedom of speech.
