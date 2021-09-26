Jinnah’s statue blown up in Gawadar

Militants have blown up a statue of Mohammad Ali Jinnah installed along Gawadar’s Marine Drive.

The statue was blown into pieces on Sunday morning around 920 am, DPO Gawadar Dr Farhan told BBC Urdu.

Gawadar Deputy Commissioner Major Retired Abdul Kabeer said militants who targeted the statue had disguised as tourists to gain access to the area.

He said an investigation had begun though no arrested were made.

The outlawed Balochistan Republican Army has claimed responsibility for the attack.

The statue was installed in a high-security zone near the residence of the General Officer Commanding (GOC) and the office of the Deputy Inspector General in June 2021, BBC Urdu said.

Many Pakistanis have expressed anger at the incident.

This is a developing story and will be updated accordingly.