Sunday, September 26, 2021  | 18 Safar, 1443
Samaa TV
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
MORE
SAMAA Programs Education Entertainment Global Health Pakistan News
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

Jinnah’s statue blown up in Gawadar

Militants use tourist disguise to gain access

SAMAA | - Posted: Sep 26, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Sep 26, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago

Jinnah's statue was installed earlier this year. PHOTO Twitter

Militants have blown up a statue of Mohammad Ali Jinnah installed along Gawadar’s Marine Drive.

The statue was blown into pieces on Sunday morning around 920 am, DPO Gawadar Dr Farhan told BBC Urdu.

Gawadar Deputy Commissioner Major Retired Abdul Kabeer said militants who targeted the statue had disguised as tourists to gain access to the area.

He said an investigation had begun though no arrested were made.

The outlawed Balochistan Republican Army has claimed responsibility for the attack.

The statue was installed in a high-security zone near the residence of the General Officer Commanding (GOC) and the office of the Deputy Inspector General in June 2021, BBC Urdu said.

Many Pakistanis have expressed anger at the incident.

This is a developing story and will be updated accordingly.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
HOME  
 
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
Gawadar Jinnah statue, Jinnah statue blown up, Balochistan attacks,
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Taliban confirm they killed ISKP chief Khorasani
Taliban confirm they killed ISKP chief Khorasani
UNGA: Saima Saleem strikes back at India in fiery speech
UNGA: Saima Saleem strikes back at India in fiery speech
Gun attacks against Islamabad property dealers leave three dead
Gun attacks against Islamabad property dealers leave three dead
Cyclone in Bay of Bengal, rain forecast in Karachi
Cyclone in Bay of Bengal, rain forecast in Karachi
Companies gear up to raise motorcycle prices in Pakistan
Companies gear up to raise motorcycle prices in Pakistan
Pakistan abolishes sales tax on Afghan fresh fruit imports
Pakistan abolishes sales tax on Afghan fresh fruit imports
How a toll receipt solved murder mystery linked to police
How a toll receipt solved murder mystery linked to police
Jinnah's statue blown up in Gawadar
Jinnah’s statue blown up in Gawadar
Sindh Master Plan Authority’s only town planner mysteriously suspended
Sindh Master Plan Authority’s only town planner mysteriously suspended
Dengue fever claims five lives as cases rise across country
Dengue fever claims five lives as cases rise across country
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.