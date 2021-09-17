Friday, September 17, 2021  | 9 Safar, 1443
Jam Kamal responds to reports of his resignation

Balochistan CM says he has no intention of resigning from post

SAMAA | - Posted: Sep 17, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Photo: File

Balochistan Chief Minister Jam Kamal advised TV channels on Thursday to re-confirm news and statements before airing them. He insisted that he had neither tendered resignation nor was thinking about resigning from his post.

He was talking to media persons after meeting with the chief of Balochistan National Party (BNP-Awami) Syed Ehsaan Shah.

Jam Kamal said that the news of his resignation was baseless and people should avoid promoting such untrue reports on social media platforms.

Earlier, a team of lawmakers belonging to the Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) called on the chief minister with Mir Asim Kurd Geelo in the lead. The BAP lawmakers reposed full confidence in the leadership of the chief minister.

Chief Minister Jam Kamal appreciated BAP lawmakers, saying that BAP had emerged as a truly progressive party.

Reaffirming his party’s focus on progress without any discrimination, he said that the provincial government had put Balochistan on the path of progress.

BAP, he said, had presented its manifesto three years ago and people themselves were witness to its success.

