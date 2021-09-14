Jam Kamal: Funds for master planning in 31 towns approved

Balochistan Chief Minister Jam Kamal approved on Tuesday funds for a number of development projects and initiating master planning in 31 towns of the province.

Funds were also approved for purchasing 27 ambulances for Dukki, Ziarat, Zhob, Jhal Magsi and Awaran, while sanctioning money for setting up dialysis units in Dera Bugti, Duki, Sibbi and Moosa Khel.

Approval was also granted for funds for the construction of two hostels in Bolan Medical College and a family flat complex. He also granted approval, in principle, for the release of funds for constructing a post-graduate medical institute and hostel at Shaikh Zayed Hospital.

Funds were also approved for building a new girls degree college in Usta Mohammad, and elevating intermediate boys colleges at Jaffarabad, Dera Bugti and Ziarat to degree colleges.

The chief minister also okayed the disbursing of remaining funds for the Pishin-Qila Abdullah-Sanjawi grid station project.

He also granted approval for setting up two football grounds in all districts of the province in addition to building mega sports complexes in major cities of Balochistan.

Money was approved for a Smart Building for the Information Department and setting up a press club in Gwadar too.

Funds were also approved for setting up residential facilities for officials of the provincial food department at Loralai.