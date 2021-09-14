Tuesday, September 14, 2021  | 6 Safar, 1443
Jam Kamal: Balochistan offers a lot in mining sector

Province is unable to tap its resources, Balochistan CM says

SAMAA | - Posted: Sep 14, 2021 | Last Updated: 56 mins ago
Balochistan has a lot to offer in oil and gas, fisheries and mining sectors and we need to determine the path to a brighter future, says Balochistan Chief Minister Jam Kamal. Mining sector in the province needed to be boosted, Chief Minister Kamal said while addressing a seminar on setting up a Metal Park in Balochistan. The province was unable to adequately tap its resources, he said. Stressing the need to attract investors, he said that concrete steps needed to be taken to modernize and adequately commercialize the mining sector in the province. Setting up a Metal Park, he said, would be a game-changer, adding that it would greatly enhance the mining sector in Balochistan. “Setting up of a Metal Park will be a unique milestone in this direction,” he said. According to him, the Balochistan government was following investor-friendly policies and financiers would exploit these opportunities. Balochistan was blessed with an abundance of mineral resources, Jam Kamal said, adding that there was a great need to set up the mining sector along scientific lines to properly mobilize resources for effectively using the mineral wealth for the benefit of the people.
Jam Kamal Khan, Balochistan chief minister,
 

