It took Imran Ismail 9-car protocol to cast his vote

Imran Ismail, the governor of the Sindh, came with a nine-vehicle protocol as he arrived to cast his vote for the Clifton Cantonment Board elections in Karachi. As can be seen in the video, several restrictions were lifted as Ismail entered the polling station with his entourage.

The PTI and PPP went neck in neck for this election. While the PTI won more seats or wards across Karachi, the PPP got more votes.

The Jamaat-e-Islami and Muttahida Qaumi Movement did not do well at all in the city. The PPP was the only party to win in all six of Karachi’s cantonments. This was not achieved by any other party.

There are 42 cantonment boards in Pakistan. Each cantonment has wards and candidates stand for the wards. The PTI won in 64 wards across Pakistan.



