Islamabad markets, restaurants sealed over Covid SOP violations

Zero-tolerance policy against violaters, says AC

SAMAA | - Posted: Sep 14, 2021 | Last Updated: 6 hours ago
Photo: AFP

Multiple shops, markets, and wedding halls in Islamabad’s Bara Kahu and Bani Gala were sealed and fined Monday night for violating coronavirus SOPs.

The raids were conducted by the National Command and Operation Centre and the district administration of Islamabad.

Assistant Commissioner Waqas Rashid reviewed the implementation of SOPs at wedding halls and restaurants. “We will not tolerate anyone violating the government’s orders,” he said.

The restaurants and shops that have been sealed were allowing people inside without masks and social distancing was not being followed as well, Rashid added.

Last week, a micro smart lockdown was imposed in 11 sectors of the city after a surge in coronavirus cases was reported. All private and public gatherings have been banned in these areas.

According to NCOC chief Asad Umar, 50% population of Islamabad has been fully vaccinated against the deadly virus, while over 71% of the eligible population in the capital have received their first dose.

COVID situation in the country:
 • Confirmed cases: 1,210,082
• Critical cases: 5,304
• Deaths: 26,865
• Recoveries: 1,097,416
• Tests conducted: 18,568,658

 
