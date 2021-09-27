Monday, September 27, 2021  | 19 Safar, 1443
News

Islamabad makes covid vaccine mandatory for students above 15 years

Govt to commence mobile vaccination at schools, colleges

Posted: Sep 27, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago

Photo: AFP

The district administration of Islamabad has made coronavirus vaccination mandatory for students between the ages of 15 and 18 years after advice from the National Command and Operation Centre.

They will be administered the Pfizer shot free of cost.

The government has decided to form mobile vaccination teams which will be sent to educational institutions across the capital city. All private and public schools and colleges have been instructed to cooperate with the authorities.

The vaccination drive will be overseen by the deputy commissioner and assistant commissioner of Islamabad. “Our aim is to immunise 100% population of Islamabad,” Deputy Commissioner Hamza Shafqaat said.

Students can also visit a vaccination centre near their house for the Covid jab. They have to carry their birth certificate, issued by NADRA, or passport at the time of immunisation.

There’s, also, no need to send an SMS to 1166 to register for the shot. You can just walk into any centre.

Previously, NCOC announced some SOPs for the vaccination of students between ages 15 and 17.

  • Immunocompromised students between 12 and 17 years will be administered the Pfizer vaccine
  • They will be required to provide medical documents as proof of being immunocompromised
  • The general public age group for vaccination has been lowered to 17 years.
  • Pfizer vaccine will be administered to students under the age of 18 years
  • For people below the age of 18 years, the Child Registration Certificate (B- Form) number will be used for registration in NIMS (National Immunisation Management System)

Are covid vaccines safe for students?

According to research, children between 12 and 15 years of age can only be administered Pfizer-BioNTech’s Comirnaty and Moderna’s Spikevax vaccines.

The WHO has concluded that the Pfizer/BionTech vaccine is suitable for use by people aged 12 years and above.

“Children aged between 12 and 15 who are at high risk may be offered this vaccine alongside other priority groups for vaccination. Vaccine trials for children are ongoing and WHO will update its recommendations when the evidence or epidemiological situation warrants a change in policy,” WHO notes in a document available online.

The WHO document says the following vaccines met the necessary criteria for safety and efficacy for people 18 and above.

  • AstraZeneca/Oxford vaccine
  • Johnson and Johnson
  • Moderna
  • Pfizer/BionTech
  • Sinopharm
  • Sinovac

 
