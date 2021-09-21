Islamabad court to indict Murad Ali Shah in money-laundering cases

An Islamabad accountability court has decided to indict Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah in Nooriabad and money laundering cases on October 7.

The court resumed hearing the cases against the leader Tuesday. The chief minister and all others accused have been summoned on October 7.

The National Accountability Court, Rawalpindi, had submitted a 66-volume document in court. The accused men had, however, complained that some of the pages were unreadable after which the hearing was adjourned.

At a hearing on Monday, the NAB responded to all the objections.

According to the NAB reference, CM Shah is accused of assisting Abdul Ghani Majeed in whitening his black money. He helped launder billions of rupees out of the country in the name of Nooriabad power plant in Karachi.

The project was approved without feasibility and it cost the treasury Rs8 billion, according to the National Accountability Bureau. Shah described it as a public welfare project before the cabinet.

He is accused of misusing his powers while being the Sindh finance and energy minister.

The Sindh CM also had Rs3 billion loans issued to two companies.