Islamabad bans indoor, outdoor gatherings as covid cases rise

The district administration of Islamabad has announced new coronavirus restrictions in the capital city to curb the rapidly spreading coronavirus cases.

In a tweet on Friday, Deputy Commissioner Hamza Shafqaat said that due to increasing pressure on hospitals, the following new decisions have been taken:

Schools to be closed

Inter-city transport closed

All indoor Gyms closed

All indoor-outdoor gatherings banned

The new orders, which will be implemented starting today [Friday, September 3], will remain in effect till September 12.

On Friday, Islamabad’s total coronavirus cases crossed the 100,000-mark. In the last 24 hours, 332 new cases have been reported in the city, while two people succumbed to the deadly virus.

Earlier in the day, Punjab decided to close all public and private schools in the province from September 6 to September 11.

Pakistan reported 3,787 new Covid-19 cases on Friday. The positivity rate has increased to 6.33%.