Friday, September 3, 2021  | 25 Muharram, 1443
Samaa TV
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
MORE
SAMAA Programs Education Entertainment Global Health Pakistan News
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

Islamabad bans indoor, outdoor gatherings as covid cases rise

New restrictions to stay in effect till September 12

SAMAA | - Posted: Sep 3, 2021 | Last Updated: 41 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Sep 3, 2021 | Last Updated: 41 mins ago

Photo: Online

Listen to the story
The district administration of Islamabad has announced new coronavirus restrictions in the capital city to curb the rapidly spreading coronavirus cases. In a tweet on Friday, Deputy Commissioner Hamza Shafqaat said that due to increasing pressure on hospitals, the following new decisions have been taken: Schools to be closed Inter-city transport closed All indoor Gyms closed All indoor-outdoor gatherings banned The new orders, which will be implemented starting today [Friday, September 3], will remain in effect till September 12. On Friday, Islamabad's total coronavirus cases crossed the 100,000-mark. In the last 24 hours, 332 new cases have been reported in the city, while two people succumbed to the deadly virus. Earlier in the day, Punjab decided to close all public and private schools in the province from September 6 to September 11. Pakistan reported 3,787 new Covid-19 cases on Friday. The positivity rate has increased to 6.33%. 
FaceBook WhatsApp

The district administration of Islamabad has announced new coronavirus restrictions in the capital city to curb the rapidly spreading coronavirus cases.

In a tweet on Friday, Deputy Commissioner Hamza Shafqaat said that due to increasing pressure on hospitals, the following new decisions have been taken:

  • Schools to be closed
  • Inter-city transport closed
  • All indoor Gyms closed
  • All indoor-outdoor gatherings banned

The new orders, which will be implemented starting today [Friday, September 3], will remain in effect till September 12.

On Friday, Islamabad’s total coronavirus cases crossed the 100,000-mark. In the last 24 hours, 332 new cases have been reported in the city, while two people succumbed to the deadly virus.

Earlier in the day, Punjab decided to close all public and private schools in the province from September 6 to September 11.

Pakistan reported 3,787 new Covid-19 cases on Friday. The positivity rate has increased to 6.33%. 

 
COVID-19 Islamabad
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
 
 
Islamabad, Islamabad SOPs, coronavirus cases, covid
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Weather update: Heavy rain forecast in Karachi tonight
Weather update: Heavy rain forecast in Karachi tonight
Rain expected in Karachi today for second monsoon spell
Rain expected in Karachi today for second monsoon spell
Rain lashes parts of Karachi, electricity supply suspended
Rain lashes parts of Karachi, electricity supply suspended
Why is Avari Tower road blocked in Karachi, asks court
Why is Avari Tower road blocked in Karachi, asks court
Thirty-eight Pakistani universities make it to Times Higher Education ranking
Thirty-eight Pakistani universities make it to Times Higher Education ranking
Man attempts suicide in court after wife files khula
Man attempts suicide in court after wife files khula
Bahrain removes Pakistan from travel red list
Bahrain removes Pakistan from travel red list
Work starts on Sialkot-Kharian motorway
Work starts on Sialkot-Kharian motorway
Watch: 11 seconds of terror and foolhardy policemen
Watch: 11 seconds of terror and foolhardy policemen
FIA uncovers fake spy agency, arrests imposter
FIA uncovers fake spy agency, arrests imposter
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.