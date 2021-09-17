Friday, September 17, 2021  | 9 Safar, 1443
News

Inebriated men lock up, assault youngster in Rawalpindi

One suspect arrested

SAMAA | - Posted: Sep 17, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Sep 17, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Listen to the story
The Rawalpindi police are on the lookout for a group of men accused of assaulting and beating up a young shopkeeper in Sadiqabad. On Thursday, the victim, Musadiq Ali, registered a complaint that he was abducted by drunk men near his brother's shop Thursday night. "They came up to me and asked about my brother's whereabouts," he told the police. "When I refused to tell them, they pushed me in the car and took me to their house. The men locked me up in a pigeon cage and beat me up after every few hours." Ali said that after three hours, the suspects called 15 and handed him over to the police. The victim's father added that later that night, the men opened fire outside his house as well. "I can't walk and have young children. I request the police to help me," he pleaded. On Friday, Rawalpindi CCPO took notice of the crime and has instructed the Sadiqabad police to immediately take action. The police have arrested one man so far. A case has been registered as well. If you or someone you know is a victim of assault, you can reach out to the helpline launched by the Ministry of Human Rights by calling 1099.
