Indian extremists demolish 800 Muslim homes, vandalize MP Owaisi’s residence

India has witnessed another wave of anti-Muslim attacks by Hindutva extremists who have demolished 800 houses and two mosques in Assam and vandalized the New Delhi residence of the All India Ittehadul Muslimeen Chief Asaduddin Owaisi.

Owaisi is a member of the Indian Parliament (MP) from Hyderabad.

In other anti-Muslim violence, two Muslims were abused on the roadside and a cleric was arrested by anti-terrorism forces.

Asaduddin Owaisi‘s house vandalized

Owaisi’s New Delhi residence was vandalized on Tuesday evening “by a group of Hindu Sena men who damaged the door and windows, broke the nameplate, hurled an axe at the house and called the Parliamentarian a jihadi,” the Indian Express reported on Wednesday.

Owaisi blamed the radicalization of Hindu Sena on the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

New Delhi Deputy commissioner of police (DCP) Deepak Yadev said that five men were arrested from the crime scene and all of them are from the city’s north-eastern area Mandoli.

The chairman of the Communist Party of India-Marxist (CPI-M), Sitaram Yechury, expressed concern over the occurrence of this incident.

“The house of an MP can be attacked like this in the most secure part of Delhi? Who is to account for this impunity? Allowing mobs to run rampage is the destruction of democracy. This must end,” he said in a tweet.

A man shows broken nameplate at the Delhi residence of MP Asaduddin Owaisi (PHTO TWITTER)

Assam demolition

In Assam, at least 800 Muslims families were made homeless after BJP-led Hindutva government demolished their homes. Two mosques were also martyred, according to reports.

An Indian Express report confirmed that “at least 800 families, occupying about 4,500 bighas of land, in Assam’s Darrang district were evicted as part of the state government’s drive against ‘illegal encroachments’ on Monday.”

Most of the displaced families, with a large number of old, women and children, camped on the banks of Brahamputra River.

Cleric arrested, Muslims abused

In Mewat town of Haryana state, a young Muslim man was beaten with iron rods for not chanting the slogan ‘Jai Shri Ram’. When he went to the local police station, he was arrested for “telling lies” and forced to file a statement that he was under immense pressure to file “a false report”.

In Meerut, Hindu right-wing extremists threatened a woman’s life and forced her to beat up her husband with her slippers.

Also in Meerut a Muslim cleric Maulana Kaleem Siddiqui on the charges of running a conversion racket.

Siddiqui was transferred to the Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) headquarters after the arrest.

India Today claimed he was running conversion activities with the help of several Muslim organizations including the Darul Uloom Deoband.

Rising incidents of communal riot

According to the data released by India’s National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB), which works under its Home Ministry, on September 20, there were 438 communal riot cases in 2019 but in 2020 the number almost doubled to 857.

New Delhi Police alone filed 520 communal cases in 2020. More than 50 people, most of them Muslims, were killed in the violence that rocked the Indian capital in the last week of February 2020.

Data showed that Delhi was followed by Bihar where 117 cases of communal violence were recorded. Haryana and Jharkhand reported 51 communal cases each, followed by Maharashtra 26 and Gujarat 23.

According to NCRB data, as many as 77 rape cases occurred across India on an average every day in 2020, with a total of 28,046 such incidents over the year.