India using chemical weapons, cluster bombs in occupied Kashmir: FM

The Pakistan Foreign Ministry has issued a 131-page dossier on the Indian atrocities and cruelty on the people of occupied Kashmir.

“India has been using cluster bombs and chemical weapons in Kashmir,” Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi said in a media briefing with National Security Adviser Moeed Yusuf and Human Rights Minister Shireen Mazari in Islamabad Sunday.

According to the foreign minister, the dossier consists of three chapters. The first contains war crimes by India, the second contains false flag operations, and the third details Security Council resolutions and India’s efforts to change the geographical location of occupied Kashmir.

He pointed out that due to Indian atrocities, over 100,000 Kashmiri children were orphaned and 100,000 properties were damaged.

Revelations of grave human rights violations

The report revealed that 37 Kashmiris were burnt alive with chemical weapons in occupied Kashmir. More than 3,000 Kashmiri women have been raped of which the youngest was a nine-year-old girl.

We have found irrefutable evidence of fake encounters by Indian forces in the region and the country’s clever labeling of freedom fighters terrorists, Qureshi said, pointing out that there are 90,000 Indian troops in Kashmir which has practically turned the region into an “open-air cell”.

Independent observers and people from across the world are not allowed to enter Kashmir because India wants to keep their barbaric acts a secret. The foreign minister revealed that since 2014, India has conducted 15,495 sieges and search operations in occupied Kashmir.

At least 13,000 Kashmiris have been illegally detained. Since 2014, over 10,000 enforced disappearances have been reported in the region, while hundreds of citizens have been attacked with pellet guns.

The Indian forces have established more than 300 torture cells in Kashmir as well.

The dossier included GPS data coordinated of five Indian-funded and managed ISIS training camps in the region. It also provided details of the 8,652 unmarked mass graves that have been identified in 89 villages of six districts in occupied Kashmir.

Pakistan seeks immediate action from international community

The ministers urged the international community not to show callousness and apathy towards the Kashmiris. They said the world must force India to comply with its international and moral obligations and allow Kashmiris to exercise their inalienable right to self-determination as enshrined in international law and the relevant UNSC resolutions.

NSA Moeed Yusuf raised questions on why the EU Disinfo Lab report was not released earlier. “Pakistan is has been actively speaking against Indian atrocities in occupied Kashmir. The world is responding, but not as it should be.”

Human Rights Minister Shireen Mazari, on the other hand, argued why international human rights organisations aren’t imposing sanctions on New Delhi for the violation of the rights of women and children in occupied Kashmir.