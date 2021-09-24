In Photos: Karachi’s monsoon 2021

Light to heavy spells of rain hit Karachi on Thursday, causing urban flooding and hardships for motorists, pedestrians and residents.

As the water started accumulating in different areas of the city leading to blocked roads, electricity turned off, nullahs overflowed.

The Nagan Chowrangi area has been flooded again. Dozens of cars were stuck on the flooded roads. The situation deteriorated after Shadman Town Nullah overflowed. Other drains also spilled flooding shops with sewage.

The northern part of the city has received the heaviest amount of rain.

In Surjani 70mm of highest rain was recorded while Nazimabad received 18mm of rain, according to Met Department.

People are struggling to go offices or their works because of flooded water.

The Pakistan Meteorological Department has forecast more rain in the city till Saturday [September 25].

In photos

Photo:AFP

Photo: AFP

Photo: Online

Photo:Online

Photo: AFP