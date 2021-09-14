Imran Khan: Peace in Afghanistan necessary for regional peace, security

Peace in Afghanistan is vital for peace and security in the entire region, Imran Khan told Russian President Vladimir Putin when he called over phone on Tuesday.

President Putin called Prime Minister Khan discussed the situation in Afghanistan and bilateral ties and also relations in the context of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO).

Stressing the need to mount an immediate humanitarian campaign to help desperate people in Afghanistan, PM Imran Khan said that international community should not abandon the Afghan people at this juncture.

Highlighting the volatile situation in Afghanistan, Imran Khan stressed on President Putin to constantly communicate on the situation in that country.

Calling for averting an imminent human tragedy in Afghanistan, Imran Khan said that there was a dire need to help the Afghan people.

He also called for increasing cooperation in trade, investment and energy sector, besides asking the Rusiian president to expedite the gas pipeline project.

Khan invited Putin, asking him to tour Pakistan soon, while Putin also extended an invitation to the prime minister for a tour of Russia.