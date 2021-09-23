Thursday, September 23, 2021  | 15 Safar, 1443
Fact check: Woman reading without veil image by Afghan artist?

Image of woman reading without veil is Czech magazine advert

Posted: Sep 23, 2021
Posted: Sep 23, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago

An image of a woman without an Islamic veil reading a book has been shared hundreds of times on Facebook and Twitter. Photo—Twitter

An image of a woman without an Islamic veil reading a book has been shared hundreds of times on Facebook and Twitter alongside a claim that it was created by Afghan artist Shamsia Hassani, after the Taliban seized power in Afghanistan. The claim is false.

The image is actually an advertisement for a Czech magazine, Reporter, from 2018. Hassani has clarified on Twitter that it is not her artwork.

The illustration was posted on September 13, 2021, here on Facebook.

It shows a woman without a head covering reading a book as she walks in the opposite direction to a crowd of women wearing burqas.

The post’s caption reads: “This is the work of an Afghan artist named Shamsia Hassani, a 33-year-old Afghan graffiti artist and teacher at Kabul University … I’m very happy to give her an international voice by sharing her art!”

Shamsia Hassani is an Afghan graffiti artist and teacher at Kabul University who often portrays Afghan women through her artworks.

After seizing power in Afghanistan in mid-August, the Taliban has tightened its grip on women’s rights, denying access to work and effectively barring girls from going to secondary school, AFP reported.

The illustration has been shared more than 1,400 times alongside a similar claim on Facebook; as well as on Twitter.

The same image has also been shared with a similar claim in Indonesian, Spanish, Portuguese and French.

Hassani tweeted on September 14, 2021, saying that the illustration is not her artwork.

