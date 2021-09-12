Sunday, September 12, 2021  | 4 Safar, 1443
Samaa TV
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
MORE
SAMAA Programs Education Entertainment Global Health Pakistan News
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

Illegal transactions: Asif Zardari to be indicted on September 29

NAB filed a reference against him

SAMAA | - Posted: Sep 12, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Sep 12, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago

Photo: File

Listen to the story
An Islamabad accountability has summoned former president Arif Ali Zardari on September 29 in an illegal transactions case. In a reference, filed by the National Accountability Bureau, on the suspicious transaction of Rs8 billion, the court has fixed the date to indict the leader. Mushtaq Ahmed, Zardari's alleged frontman, has been declared fugitive and his case has been dismissed. Ahmed's identity card has been blocked and the court has ordered the authorities to seize all his properties. He was summoned in court through an advertisement earlier this week. Ahmed was given a deadline of September 9 to appear in court. A written order was, on the other hand, issued for the date of Zardari's indictment. The reference has accused the PPP co-chairperson of carrying out transactions using fake accounts. His aide Mushtaq Ahmed, the former stenographer at Aiwan-e-Sadr reportedly deposited Rs8 billion in a fake account after signing a deal with a housing society. The money, which had no trail, was then used by Zardari to reportedly buy properties in Karachi, including his house in Clifton.
FaceBook WhatsApp

An Islamabad accountability has summoned former president Arif Ali Zardari on September 29 in an illegal transactions case.

In a reference, filed by the National Accountability Bureau, on the suspicious transaction of Rs8 billion, the court has fixed the date to indict the leader.

Mushtaq Ahmed, Zardari’s alleged frontman, has been declared fugitive and his case has been dismissed. Ahmed’s identity card has been blocked and the court has ordered the authorities to seize all his properties. He was summoned in court through an advertisement earlier this week.

Ahmed was given a deadline of September 9 to appear in court. A written order was, on the other hand, issued for the date of Zardari’s indictment.

The reference has accused the PPP co-chairperson of carrying out transactions using fake accounts. His aide Mushtaq Ahmed, the former stenographer at Aiwan-e-Sadr reportedly deposited Rs8 billion in a fake account after signing a deal with a housing society. The money, which had no trail, was then used by Zardari to reportedly buy properties in Karachi, including his house in Clifton.

 
Asif Ali Zardari islamabad court
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
 
 
Asif Ali Zardari, illegal transaction case
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Who is running for today’s cantonment boards polls in Karachi
Who is running for today’s cantonment boards polls in Karachi
Noor Mukadam was raped, made multiple attempts to escape: police
Noor Mukadam was raped, made multiple attempts to escape: police
Pakistan hosts intelligence chiefs from 4 nations to discuss Afghanistan
Pakistan hosts intelligence chiefs from 4 nations to discuss Afghanistan
Who were 66,000 Pakistanis killed in 20-year war
Who were 66,000 Pakistanis killed in 20-year war
Military to provide security cover for New Zealand team
Military to provide security cover for New Zealand team
PPP MPAs indicted: barefoot young woman achieves first milestone
PPP MPAs indicted: barefoot young woman achieves first milestone
Taliban refute Pakistani claims on trade in rupee
Taliban refute Pakistani claims on trade in rupee
Micro smart lockdown imposed in 11 Islamabad sectors
Micro smart lockdown imposed in 11 Islamabad sectors
Government to administer Pfizer shots to Pakistanis below 18 years
Government to administer Pfizer shots to Pakistanis below 18 years
PIA to operate commercial flights to Kabul from September 13
PIA to operate commercial flights to Kabul from September 13
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.