Illegal transactions: Asif Zardari to be indicted on September 29

An Islamabad accountability has summoned former president Arif Ali Zardari on September 29 in an illegal transactions case.

In a reference, filed by the National Accountability Bureau, on the suspicious transaction of Rs8 billion, the court has fixed the date to indict the leader.

Mushtaq Ahmed, Zardari’s alleged frontman, has been declared fugitive and his case has been dismissed. Ahmed’s identity card has been blocked and the court has ordered the authorities to seize all his properties. He was summoned in court through an advertisement earlier this week.

Ahmed was given a deadline of September 9 to appear in court. A written order was, on the other hand, issued for the date of Zardari’s indictment.

The reference has accused the PPP co-chairperson of carrying out transactions using fake accounts. His aide Mushtaq Ahmed, the former stenographer at Aiwan-e-Sadr reportedly deposited Rs8 billion in a fake account after signing a deal with a housing society. The money, which had no trail, was then used by Zardari to reportedly buy properties in Karachi, including his house in Clifton.