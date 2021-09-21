Idea of keeping women uneducated is un-Islamic: PM Imran

Barring the access of women to education in Afghanistan is un-Islamic, Prime Minister Imran Khan has said.

Women could assert their rights too, he told BBC.

He was commenting on Taliban announcement barring girls from attending secondary schools.

Khan was confident that Afghan girls would soon be able to attend schools.

Discussing preconditions for according recognition to the Taliban regime in Afghanistan, PM Imran said that the new leadership should be inclusive and respect human rights. He also warned against the use of Afghanistan soil as a base for launching terrorist attacks, threatening Pakistan’s security.

Terming Taliban statements since they ascended to power in Kabul encouraging, the premier said that the idea that even the concept of keeping women uneducated was un-Islamic. This, he said, had nothing to do with religion.

After Taliban entered Kabul in August, common Afghans feared that Taliban would severely restrict women just as they had done when they first appeared in mid-1990s.

However, Taliban leaders insist that right of women would be respected in accordance with the Islamic tenets.

When the Taliban announced their decision to keep girls from attending schools last week, there was a huge international outcry, prompting the Taliban to revise their decision. They later said that girls would be allowed to return to schools as soon as possible. However, they did mention any fixed date.

When he asked if the Taliban would realistically meet his criteria for formal recognition, he insisted that the international community should give the hardline group more time.

“It is just too early to say anything,” he said.

Pakistan and other neighbouring countries, the prime minister said, would soon decide whether to grant formal recognition to the Taliban regime.

“All neighbours will get together and see how they progress,” he said. “Whether to recognise them or not will be a collective decision.”

PM Imran also called upon the Taliban to form an inclusive government, warning that a failure to do so could trigger another civil war in Afghanistan.

“If they do not include all the factions, sooner or later they will have a civil war,” he said. “That would mean an unstable, chaotic, Afghanistan and an ideal place for terrorists. That is a worry”.

On Tuesday, the Taliban announced the remaining members of Afghanistan’s all-male administration.

The additions included a doctor as health minister, but analysts say the regime was predominantly made up of loyalists with too few representing minority groups.