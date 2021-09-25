Husband throws acid on wife after chasing her down

A woman was injured on Friday in an acid attack apparently by her husband. The attacker and his accomplices chased the woman down after she made a dash to escape them.

The police report stated that the incident occurred in Block 17 of Gulistan-e-Jauhar where three accused on motorcycles fled after the acid attack.

The woman, the SHO of Sharea Faisal police station said, was provided medical care at a nearby hospital, where doctors released her after giving first aid.

At least 1% of her body was affected in the attack, the SHO said. Her scarf, burqa and kameez were partially burnt by the acid.

The SHO said that the woman insisted that the attack was executed by her husband against whom she had already filed a khula (dissolution of marriage) case. Police, he said, had gotten hold of CCTV footage and was trying to identify the attackers.

The woman, who works as a domestic help in the Gulistan-e-Jauhar area, said in her video statement that she had gone to work in a housing project just before the acid attack, but the owner of the house was not at home. That was why she was on her way back to her own house.

She said that three persons were riding on a single motorcycle and one of them was holding some liquid in a bottle. She said that the man holding the bottle threw the liquid on her. She said that fearing mischief, she tried to run but the men chased her on the motorcycle.

When she saw smoke rising from her clothes, she cried for help.

She said that she knew that the attacker was her husband, insisting that she could identify him even under a helmet because she had lived with him for over 10 years.

Elaborating upon the reasons for filing the khula case, she said that her husband was a drug addict and had tried to force her to perform sexual acts with his friends.

Police have registered a case and are investigating.