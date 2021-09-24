Huge pasture home to 4,000 Yaks in Ghizer district

Animals from at least 10 villages are herded here

Yak Saray is a large stretch of grassland located near the famous Shandur Top in the Tehsil Gupis of Ghizer District in Gilgit-Baltistan.

Thousands of Yaks can be found at the pasture, which is also known as Langar Nallah.

Owners said that as many as four thousand Yaks from the surrounding 10 villages roam here along with other livestock animals.

They said that all animals are herded here whenever snowfall begins, be it in November or December.

Temperatures are so low that some of the animals do not survive the harsh winter season.

Whenever an animal dies off or a baby Yak is born, the village is informed immediately by the guard posted there to look after them.

All animals bear the brand mark of the individual village.

Langar Nallah, situated at 12,000 feet, is known for harsh winds that buffet it after 4pm in the evening in winters.

There is also a post of fisheries who conduct the checking of people going to and coming from Khukush Gol, a stream at an elevation of 3,296 metres near the Shawarang Gol.

The officials here also represent the local wildlife department and they are also responsible for the Yak and trout population.

Khokash Lake is also known as Chhat Lake or Roof Lake.